US Open 2023 results: Coco Gauff beats Aryna Sabalenka in New York
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|US Open 2023
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
|Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra
American teenager Coco Gauff fulfilled the potential she has long promised by landing her first Grand Slam title with a fightback win over Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final.
Gauff, seeded sixth, started slowly in front of an expectant home crowd but grew in confidence to wear down second seed Sabalenka in New York.
Gauff, 19, clinched a 2-6 6-3 6-2 win on a delirious Arthur Ashe Stadium.
"I feel like I'm in a little bit of shock at the moment," Gauff said.
"I feel like God puts you through tribulations and trials and that makes this even sweeter," added the American, who lost in her only other major singles final at the 2022 French Open.
"I'm thankful for this moment. I don't have any words."
Australian Open champion Sabalenka, meanwhile, must wait for a second major title but the 25-year-old Belarusian can at least console herself with the knowledge she will become the world number one for the first time.
Gauff will rise to a career-high third when the latest rankings are released on Monday - but claiming her first major at her home Grand Slam is what really matters.
When sealing victory with a backhand winner on her first match point, Gauff immediately fell on to the court and sat on the sideline with her head in her hands.
Almost the whole 24,000 crowd, which provided boisterous support throughout as they willed Gauff to victory, erupted in a frenzied celebration.
Gauff, overcome with emotion, made a heart sign to the fans before going up to the stands to see her parents Corey and Candi.
All three hugged and jumped in a circle as the family's sacrifices and hard work had resulted in one of the sport's biggest prizes.
More to follow.
- They argue, they bicker, but most of all, they love each other!: Meet The Royle Family on BBC iPlayer now
- What's life like inside the high-security Maghaberry Prison?: Stephen Nolan goes in to find out
Emma take note!
Winning the US open doesn’t make you a great! But winning it like Coco deserves to be classed as legendary.
Gutsy
Tenacity
Maturity
Staying power
Learn Emma, learn it well otherwise you’ll be another British flash in the pan women tennis star! Cue Annabelle Croft!
I personally feel it was a good thing that Coco didn't win when she was 15. She took her defeats extremely well and used them to improve her game, and has matured wonderfully.
It bodes well for women's tennis to have a deep pool of genuine talents who are all capable of winning grand slams when on form.
So many celebrities. Anybody who is somebody was there. They are all for the great Coco!!
So thrilled for Coco Gauff. Richly deserved.
Poor Aryna. Felt for her. Nice gal. But this is a well deserved win for Coco!!
Yayyyyy!!!!
🤎🤎🤎
Must admit I thought Gauff was overhyped when she was playing Wimbledon at 15 years old, but I'm eating my words now.
Loveliest family
And BG! Pera!