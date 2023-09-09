Close menu

US Open 2023 results: Coco Gauff beats Aryna Sabalenka in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments33

coco gauff celebrates
Coco Gauff was appearing in her second Grand Slam singles final
US Open 2023
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

American teenager Coco Gauff fulfilled the potential she has long promised by landing her first Grand Slam title with a fightback win over Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final.

Gauff, seeded sixth, started slowly in front of an expectant home crowd but grew in confidence to wear down second seed Sabalenka in New York.

Gauff, 19, clinched a 2-6 6-3 6-2 win on a delirious Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I feel like I'm in a little bit of shock at the moment," Gauff said.

"I feel like God puts you through tribulations and trials and that makes this even sweeter," added the American, who lost in her only other major singles final at the 2022 French Open.

"I'm thankful for this moment. I don't have any words."

Australian Open champion Sabalenka, meanwhile, must wait for a second major title but the 25-year-old Belarusian can at least console herself with the knowledge she will become the world number one for the first time.

Gauff will rise to a career-high third when the latest rankings are released on Monday - but claiming her first major at her home Grand Slam is what really matters.

When sealing victory with a backhand winner on her first match point, Gauff immediately fell on to the court and sat on the sideline with her head in her hands.

Almost the whole 24,000 crowd, which provided boisterous support throughout as they willed Gauff to victory, erupted in a frenzied celebration.

Gauff, overcome with emotion, made a heart sign to the fans before going up to the stands to see her parents Corey and Candi.

All three hugged and jumped in a circle as the family's sacrifices and hard work had resulted in one of the sport's biggest prizes.

More to follow.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

33 comments

  • Comment posted by TopG, today at 23:57

    Next Serena

  • Comment posted by notinmyname, today at 23:57

    A really good final played at a great pace. Congratulations to Coco. What a time she’s had on the US hard court swing.

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 23:54

    Congratulations Coco x

  • Comment posted by northop6, today at 23:54

    Congratulations on your first tournament. Many more to come. Shame on the BBC radio commentator who wondered who Gauff was on the phone to after her win, saying she probably told the caller she could come and clean for him next week! Where do the BBC drag these people in from?!!

  • Comment posted by Blockfeet, today at 23:53

    Coco was proper hot chocolate tonight.

  • Comment posted by w1se1, today at 23:53

    Go Coco!
    Emma take note!
    Winning the US open doesn’t make you a great! But winning it like Coco deserves to be classed as legendary.
    Gutsy
    Tenacity
    Maturity
    Staying power
    Learn Emma, learn it well otherwise you’ll be another British flash in the pan women tennis star! Cue Annabelle Croft!

    • Reply posted by Blockfeet, today at 23:57

      Blockfeet replied:
      Lol

  • Comment posted by Wurls, today at 23:52

    That was a measured and mature performance.
    I personally feel it was a good thing that Coco didn't win when she was 15. She took her defeats extremely well and used them to improve her game, and has matured wonderfully.
    It bodes well for women's tennis to have a deep pool of genuine talents who are all capable of winning grand slams when on form.

    • Reply posted by Kookamunga, today at 23:58

      Kookamunga replied:
      Would have been nice to have seen it.

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 23:50

    Honestly, never seen Coco play better than this. What a maturity and resilience! And that crowd! NYC is the best !! Such a classy, knowledgeable and appreciative crowd. What an outpouring of love! Coco is blessed to have them behind her.

    So many celebrities. Anybody who is somebody was there. They are all for the great Coco!!

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, today at 23:53

      Matthew1974 replied:
      Okay okay you’re getting a bit carried away now

  • Comment posted by Sloth lover, today at 23:49

    How old is Gauff? The commentators on Sky Sports have barely mentioned it.

  • Comment posted by Dougalsnout, today at 23:48

    Well done Coco, so nice to see a different Grand Slam winner and a home victory always seems special. The women's tennis is interesting as their is always an element of lottery as to who will win any event, unlike the men's. No dominant force can be a good thing (unless you're a gambler!) and it's impossible to pick a women's winner. Coco could win in Australia and could lose to a qualifier in R1!

  • Comment posted by holidays, today at 23:48

    Brilliant!
    So thrilled for Coco Gauff. Richly deserved.

  • Comment posted by kilkenny, today at 23:47

    Ah bless, the BBC tennis darling wins her first grand slam. What a vomit inducing post match speech, so cringe and cocky.

    • Reply posted by J-Dizzle, today at 23:52

      J-Dizzle replied:
      Great win, great speech. Thanks for watching.

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 23:46

    What a turnaround! After getting pummeled in the first set, she learned to absorb that pace and power of Aryna and was a wall in the 2nd and 3rd. Every ball came back.

    Poor Aryna. Felt for her. Nice gal. But this is a well deserved win for Coco!!

    Yayyyyy!!!!

    🤎🤎🤎

  • Comment posted by dcm1993, today at 23:45

    That's one hot summer! Congratulations Coco!

  • Comment posted by Phil Easton, today at 23:44

    Congrats Coco, well deserved win.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 23:52

      that Kat girl replied:
      Without a doubt!!

      And what a crowd!! Ashe filled to the last seat.

      To win 24 years after Serena, as a teen.

      You go, Coco! You rock, girl!!

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 23:43

    Wow, very impressive comeback. Thought Sabalenka had that under control in the second set, but no.

    Must admit I thought Gauff was overhyped when she was playing Wimbledon at 15 years old, but I'm eating my words now.

    • Reply posted by MT, today at 23:54

      MT replied:
      At 15 years old, you can have the skills but not the emotional maturity to deal with all the stuff that a professional sports career demands of you. Also I think she was still trying to finish her high school education while on tour full time - that's asking a lot from a teenager.

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 23:43

    Amazing parents of Coco!

    Loveliest family

    And BG! Pera!

  • Comment posted by Nwafred, today at 23:43

    Congratulations Coco. I love your resilience and fighting spirit. Also, congrats to your team.

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 23:42

    Well done and well deserved

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 23:51

      that Kat girl replied:
      She is just the best!!

      Way to go, Coco!!

      American girls on top of the world!!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport