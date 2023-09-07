Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Coco Gauff (left) and Karolina Muchova were in the second set of their US Open semi-final when the match was suspended

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Climate protesters interrupted the US Open women's semi-final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova for 50 minutes.

Three people stood chanting for the end of fossil fuels in the Arthur Ashe Stadium upper tier before the second game of the second set.

Security removed two of them but the other glued their feet to the floor.

Play stopped at 20:05 local time in New York and the players went off court and returned to the locker room.

The United States Tennis Association said in a statement: "Following the first game of the second set in the Gauff/Muchova match, play was halted due to a fan-related incident.

"The fan in question affixed himself to the floor and due to the nature of this action, medical professionals, NYPD and security personnel were needed in order to resolve the issue and remove the fan from the stands."

American sixth seed Gauff was leading 6-4 1-0 when the incident happened.

While the players waited, Czech 10th seed Muchova received some medical treatment and Gauff practised serves.

Members of the crowd voiced their frustration at the stoppage and directed chants of "kick them out" towards the protesters.

Eventually, the players were instructed to leave court as security staff and New York Police Department officers tried to resolve the situation.

"Two of them [protesters] were removed, they quietly left without further protest," US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster told ESPN.

"When security got there, they found that one of the protesters had physically glued themselves in their bare feet to the cement floor."

All three protesters were wearing T-shirts with the logo of the Extinction Rebellion protest group and bearing the slogan 'End Fossil Fuels'.

Earlier this year, Just Stop Oil protesters interrupted play at Wimbledon by throwing orange-coloured confetti and jigsaw pieces on to court 18.