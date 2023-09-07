Last updated on .From the section Tennis

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Protesters chanting 'Stop fossil fuels" forced the US Open women's semi-final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova to be suspended.

Three people stood shouting in the Arthur Ashe Stadium upper tier before the second game of the second set.

With security unable to move the protestors, the players went off court and returned to the locker room.

Play was stopped at 20:05 local time in New York and delayed for more than 25 minutes.

"There is a temporary stoppage as we try to resolve an issue in the crowd," an announcement told the crowd.

"We hope to start play shortly. Thank you for your patience."

