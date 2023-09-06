Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Naomi Osaka (centre) was at the US Open on Wednesday to speak on a panel about mental health

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka aims to compete at January's Australian Open and play "way more tournaments" than she used to when she returns after giving birth.

The Japanese former world number one announced her pregnancy in January and had daughter Shai in July.

The 25-year-old has not played on the WTA Tour since September 2022.

"I don't know the level of play and I think I kind of have to ease into it," she told ESPN at the US Open.

When asked if she had set a schedule for 2024, she replied: "It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play.

"I think some people will be happy with that. I think it's because I don't realise how the beginning of the year is going to go for me.

"At the very least I'm going to set myself up for a very good end of the year."

Osaka said she had "definitely" missed competing and is keen to return.

"I've been watching matches and I'm like, I wish I was playing too," she said.

"But I'm in this position now and I'm very grateful. I really love my daughter a lot, but it has really fuelled a fire in me."

Osaka, who won the US Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, was at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday to speak on a panel about mental health.

She has previously taken breaks from tennis to prioritise her mental health and spoken openly about the issues she has faced.