US Open 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to reach semi-finals

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments121

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point
Novak Djokovic (36) became the oldest US Open semi-finalist since Jimmy Connors (39) in 1991
US Open 2023
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Novak Djokovic reached a record 47th men's Grand Slam semi-final with a straight-set win over Taylor Fritz at the US Open.

The Serb, 36, prevailed 6-1 6-4 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium to continue his pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic achieved his victory despite temporarily appearing to struggle with the heat and humidity in New York.

The three-time champion faces Frances Tiafoe or Ben Shelton in the last four.

The winner of Tuesday's all-American quarter-final between Tiafoe and Shelton will now carry the host nation's hopes of a first men's singles champion for 20 years following world number nine Fritz's defeat.

Djokovic maintained his perfect record in US Open quarter-finals - with this his 13th win in a row at that stage - to overtake Roger Federer for most Grand Slam men's semi-final appearances. The victory also moved him within two wins of equalling Australian Margaret Court's tally of major singles triumphs.

Djokovic overcomes physical issues to reach semi-finals

Novak Djokovic holds an ice pack on his head
The temperature exceeded 30C at the US Open on Tuesday as a heatwave hit New York

Despite an admirable effort, Fritz could not earn any reward as Djokovic delivered a devastating performance in hot temperatures at Flushing Meadows.

The American, 25, had a break point in the opening game and showed he would not be overawed by Djokovic when he broke back in game three.

However, Djokovic subdued the growing optimism among the home crowd, efficiently closing out the first set with four successive games.

Despite appearing to struggle with the conditions amid a heatwave in New York - the three-time US Open champion crouched down following a couple of points - Djokovic was able to assert himself in set two.

The second seed held firm under pressure, further frustrating Fritz by saving four break points for a 3-1 lead.

Overcoming the physical issues he had faced, Djokovic would not falter and lost just one point in his next three service games.

The third set was by no means straightforward. But, fuelled by the frustration of seeing Fritz immediately break back for 4-4 and angered by the behaviour of an individual in the crowd, Djokovic responded in typical fashion and broke again.

To his credit, Fritz pushed his opponent all the way and reached break point, but Djokovic clinched his second match point after two hours and 35 minutes on court.

Djokovic & Alcaraz remain on collision course

This was Djokovic's fourth straight-set win at this year's US Open - although his only scare was a major one, when he was forced to come back from two sets down to overcome compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round.

Victory over Fritz extended his dominant head-to-head record over the American to 8-0. He has won both previous meetings with Tiafoe but never faced 20-year-old Shelton.

Having missed last year's tournament because of his vaccination status - and therefore with no ranking points to defend in New York - Djokovic is guaranteed a return to the top of the world rankings after the tournament.

And he remains on course for another epic showdown with top seed Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's final, just two months after edging a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final against the 20-year-old.

Spaniard Alcaraz meets German Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, while third seed Daniil Medvedev plays fellow Russian Andrey Rublev.

Watch on iPlayer banner

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 22:21

    Pretty certain Alcaraz won Wimbledon, not Djokovic??

    • Reply posted by nick_bham, today at 22:24

      nick_bham replied:
      Yeah Alcaraz won Wimbledon this year.

  • Comment posted by nick_bham, today at 21:53

    I have thought from the start that a Djokovic Alcaraz final is very likely and they are the only 2 that can beat each other. Reckon the final will be epic between the 2 assuming they get there 🙂

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 21:58

      that Kat girl replied:
      Oh they will get there. Especially after Sinner lost last night

  • Comment posted by stocks, today at 22:23

    It says Djokovic ‘edged’ the Wimbledon final. Ummm, surely he was edged out?!

  • Comment posted by dohasaint, today at 22:23

    Novak didn’t edge the Wimbledon final - he lost it !!!

    Or does edging now mean narrowly losing ??…

    • Reply posted by Hawzeeboy, today at 22:29

      Hawzeeboy replied:
      Depends who you are.

  • Comment posted by I8Alot, today at 21:58

    C'mon Alcaraz!

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 21:59

      that Kat girl replied:
      Let's hope for a repeat of French Semi and Cinci final

  • Comment posted by Supernova, today at 22:07

    Djoko had a slow first set start but his knack of changing gears catches opponents unaware. He can play 30+ shot rallies and make it look so easy..just tires the opponent down, like a cat in the wild. Cannot wait for a Djoko Vs Alcarz duel come Sunday. Only thing I don't like about Djoko and something he easily escapes from being penalised are his longest time taken between serves, let's be honest

    • Reply posted by nick_bham, today at 22:10

      nick_bham replied:
      Yeah I agree and Nadal was also bad at this as well...and Del Potro. Federer was rapid though.

  • Comment posted by NeilH, today at 22:29

    I know the BBC’s journalistic standards are slipping, but do you really believe Djokovic beat the 20:year old Alcatraz in a tight five set final?

    Were the rest of us watching a different match?

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 22:37

      Bob replied:
      That is bonkers

  • Comment posted by letmehavemysayplease, today at 21:58

    what has Margaret Court got to do with mens tennis??

    • Reply posted by TopG, today at 22:24

      TopG replied:
      WOKE agenda, don't you know 🤫?

  • Comment posted by yogibear, today at 22:26

    "And he remains on course for another epic showdown with top seed Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's final, just two months after edging a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final against the 20-year-old"

    Great journalism, I'm pretty sure alcaraz won Wimbledon 🙄

    • Reply posted by Araucaria, today at 22:34

      Araucaria replied:
      Yesterday the live commentary on Rublev/Draper assured us twice that the winner would next play Alcaraz/Arnaldi.

  • Comment posted by pqjx7y7j, today at 22:26

    "And he remains on course for another epic showdown with top seed Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's final, just two months after edging a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final against the 20-year-old."

    bbc journalism at its finest, HE LOST........

  • Comment posted by Tollpuddle, today at 22:18

    The man,mr djocko is very quick,super quick in fact to go into his sulky tantrum mode when an opposing player grabs the limelight with great tennis.

    THAT scennario didnt happen with Taylor Fritz because he wasnt able to test mr djocko much at all.
    If mr djocko is never taken out of his comfort zone he destrys the opposition every time

    • Reply posted by Omegasoodabondai, today at 22:21

      Omegasoodabondai replied:
      He does not go into tantrum mode at all, for all the hate he gets he is always gracious in defeat and victory

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 22:39

    He's 36, 47th GS semi. Utterly amazing athlete.

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 22:26

    Novak reaches semi finals.

    Now, BBC MODERATORS, delete this post as it is factually correct and on-topic and not derailing the conversation.

  • Comment posted by Tollpuddle, today at 22:05

    No question mr djocko is a great player but his obsession with himself and his tantrum prone character make him very unlikeable.
    If being unlikeable doesnt bother him then thats how it is but I have a feeling he desires to be liked...........BUT on his terms.

    ermmmm knock knock mr D.........I cant buy that old chap.

    • Reply posted by bravesirrobin, today at 22:18

      bravesirrobin replied:
      "obsession with himself" - that's hilarious! Any more inciteful gems?

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 22:24

    And he remains on course for another epic showdown with top seed Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's final, just two months after edging a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final against the 20-year-old.

    Err, noooo. Alcaraz won that one. Can I have a job Mr BEEB?

  • Comment posted by woozlewins, today at 22:34

    Not always the greatest fan of his tennis style (relentless excellence with limited flair is slightly dull) and he can be a bit of a petulant idiot, but I warmed to him over the covid period. The man has his own beliefs, and the strength of character to stick to them in the face of both public and official bullying and ignorance.

    • Reply posted by Hawzeeboy, today at 22:36

      Hawzeeboy replied:
      Well said.

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 22:00

    Djockovic and Alcaraz are playing at a different level to the rest . Would anyone bet against them both reaching the final?

    This one will be a lot closer than Wimbledon, a classic awaits.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 22:06

      Alex replied:
      Wimbledon was pretty close I thought? 168 points won vs 166 points?

  • Comment posted by Joe 90, today at 22:20

    He seems to be an actually god for a lot of people on here. People - he’s just a tennis player. A very good one yes, hugely talented, with a massive ego which really helps him out, but still, a tennis player not the messiah.

    • Reply posted by AJMole123, today at 22:25

      AJMole123 replied:
      He is a very naughty boy

  • Comment posted by press OK, today at 22:43

    Djokovic is the goat in these respects

    Best return of serve of all time
    Best athlete of all time
    Best tennis psychologist of all time

  • Comment posted by StevieT, today at 22:21

    Cannot stand him

    • Reply posted by Hawzeeboy, today at 22:31

      Hawzeeboy replied:
      Why? I see him as a great tennis player and guess what, he is a tennis player. Why get so embroiled in personality?

