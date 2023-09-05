US Open 2023 results: Defending champions Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram reach men's doubles semis
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|US Open 2023
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
|Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra
Defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reached the US Open semi-finals with a straight-set win over Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.
It is a 16th successive victory in New York for Britain's Salisbury and American Ram, winners in 2021 and 2022.
They fought back from 3-0 down in the second set to beat Argentine pair Gonzalez and Molteni 6-4 6-3.
They will play second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek or Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski for a place in the final.
- Follow live radio and text coverage of day nine of the US Open
- Live scores, results and order of play
Aiming to win their fourth major title together at Flushing Meadows, third seeds Salisbury and Ram have now won three of their four matches in straight sets.
While a single break of serve proved enough to clinch the first set, they were made to work harder for the second by the fifth seeds on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Gonzalez and Molteni broke serve on their way to establishing a 3-0 lead, saving three break points in doing so.
However, a love hold in the fourth game marked the start of a six-game streak for Salisbury and Ram, who sealed victory on a second match point after one hour and 42 minutes.
Potential semi-final opponents Dodig and Krajicek are the highest ranked seeds remaining in the draw after Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutch team-mate Wesley Koolhof fell in the third round.
- Will Jessie and Tom rekindle the old flame?: Award-winning comedy, Starstruck, returns
- Boot Dreams: Now or Never: Roman Kemp and Bruno Fernandes give rejected players a second chance at the game they love