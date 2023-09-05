Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are aiming to win a third consecutive US Open title

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September

Defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reached the US Open semi-finals with a straight-set win over Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

It is a 16th successive victory in New York for Britain's Salisbury and American Ram, winners in 2021 and 2022.

They fought back from 3-0 down in the second set to beat Argentine pair Gonzalez and Molteni 6-4 6-3.

They will play second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek or Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski for a place in the final.

Aiming to win their fourth major title together at Flushing Meadows, third seeds Salisbury and Ram have now won three of their four matches in straight sets.

While a single break of serve proved enough to clinch the first set, they were made to work harder for the second by the fifth seeds on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Gonzalez and Molteni broke serve on their way to establishing a 3-0 lead, saving three break points in doing so.

However, a love hold in the fourth game marked the start of a six-game streak for Salisbury and Ram, who sealed victory on a second match point after one hour and 42 minutes.

Potential semi-final opponents Dodig and Krajicek are the highest ranked seeds remaining in the draw after Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutch team-mate Wesley Koolhof fell in the third round.