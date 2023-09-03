Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Gauff has won three WTA Tour titles this season

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September

Coco Gauff underlined her credentials as one of the US Open title favourites with a gutsy victory over Caroline Wozniacki to reach the quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old American had to come back from a break down in the third set to win 6-3 3-6 6-1.

Sixth seed Gauff is bidding for a first Grand Slam title.

The victory also ended Wozniacki's extraordinary comeback run after a three-and-a-half-year absence from the sport.

Gauff arrived at her home Grand Slam full of confidence after title wins in Washington and Cincinnati.

Her fine form looks set to continue as she showed great resilience to fight back in the third set and wrestle momentum back from Wozniacki.

She has been forced to three sets in three of her four matches so far, racking up a total of seven hours and 34 minutes on court.

More to follow.