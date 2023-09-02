Last updated on .From the section Tennis

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are through to the third round of the US Open men's doubles.

Britain's Salisbury and American Ram beat Japanese pair Ben McLachlan and Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

The third seeds got the decisive break midway through the first set and were not threatened on their own serve before coming through in the second-set tie-break.

They will play American Mackenzie McDonald and German Andreas Mies next.

But another Briton, Lloyd Glasspool, and his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara are out.

The 13th seeds were beaten 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-4) by the American-French duo of Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti.

There is still plenty of British interest in the men's doubles, though, with Wimbledon champions Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof - runners up to Salisbury and Ram at Flushing Meadows last year - and British duo Julian Cash and Henry Patten already through to round three.