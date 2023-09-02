US Open 2023 results: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram into round three of men's doubles
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|US Open 2023
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
|Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra
Defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are through to the third round of the US Open men's doubles.
Britain's Salisbury and American Ram beat Japanese pair Ben McLachlan and Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 7-6 (7-4).
The third seeds got the decisive break midway through the first set and were not threatened on their own serve before coming through in the second-set tie-break.
They will play American Mackenzie McDonald and German Andreas Mies next.
But another Briton, Lloyd Glasspool, and his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara are out.
The 13th seeds were beaten 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-4) by the American-French duo of Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti.
There is still plenty of British interest in the men's doubles, though, with Wimbledon champions Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof - runners up to Salisbury and Ram at Flushing Meadows last year - and British duo Julian Cash and Henry Patten already through to round three.
- Draper into US Open last 16 but Evans and Norrie out
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- Haunted by her past, Lorna unravels a mystery: Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack star in a gothic detective story set in Ireland
- From zero to his first million: How did Amazon boss Jeff Bezos make his money?