Aryna Sabalenka is chasing her second Grand Slam title after winning this year's Australian Open

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

World number two Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the fourth round of the US Open with a dominant victory over France's Clara Burel.

The Belarusian won 6-1 6-1 in exactly an hour, breaking to love to seal the win on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Sabalenka broke at the first time of asking and never looked back, hitting 22 winners in an impressive outing.

She will face 13th seed Daria Kasatkina in the next round.

Russian Kasatkina beat Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-3 6-4 on court 17.

American third seed Jessica Pegula faces Ukrainian Wimbledon semi-finalist Elina Svitolina later on Saturday.

Since winning the Australian Open earlier this year, Sabalenka has enjoyed runs to the semi-finals of the French Open and Wimbledon but will look to topple world number one Iga Swiatek with success in New York.

Sabalenka has maintained her position at world number two since her triumph in Melbourne but should she progress further than defending US Open champion Swiatek at Flushing Meadows she would replace the Pole at the top of the rankings.