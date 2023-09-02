Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jack Draper has dropped only one set on his way to the US Open last 16

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Jack Draper reached the last 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time at the US Open but Dan Evans lost a thriller to top seed Carlos Alcaraz.

Draper, 21, continued to brush off a pre-tournament injury with a 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 win over American Michael Mmoh.

Evans, 33, went toe-to-toe with defending champion Alcaraz before going down 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-3 in New York.

Cameron Norrie lost 6-3 6-4 6-3 to Italy's Matteo Arnaldi, while Katie Boulter plays later on Saturday.

Like Draper, Boulter is bidding for her best run at a major when she faces American world number 59 Peyton Stearns.

Draper, who has dropped only one set this week, will play Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev or France's Arthur Rinderknech in the fourth round.

"It was a long match for me to come through after a tough year. I'm so happy," he said after beating wildcard Mmoh.

Counting a booming serve and fizzing forehand as his key strengths, Draper's talent has never been in doubt.

He reached a career-high ranking of 38th in the world at the start of this year after being one of the fastest climbers on the ATP Tour in the previous six months.

Moving up from outside the world's top 250 was a result of a string impressive wins, including notable victories against top-10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

But his progress has been hampered by a series of physical problems, leading to what he described as a "mentally challenging" year.

A small muscle tear in his shoulder at the French Open was the latest in a long line of injuries, ruling him out of Wimbledon and stopping him playing competitively until last month.

A similar problem picked up at the recent Winston-Salem Open led to fears it could stop him playing in New York.

However, Draper has been determined to put the issue to the back of his mind and against Mmoh showed how he is becoming increasingly resolute.

After dominating the opening two sets, Draper was pegged back as Mmoh improved.

Breaking straight back from losing his serve at the start of the fourth set proved vital for the Briton, enabling him to move 4-2 ahead by taking his opponent's serve again.

Serving for the match, Draper faced a break point when Mmoh cracked a thunderous forehand past him but saved it by finding his first serve and moved forward to put away a volley.

Mmoh hit another forehand long to tee up match point, Draper again deciding to come forward and put away a backhand winner before standing with arms outstretched in celebration.