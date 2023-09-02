Close menu

US Open 2023 results: Jack Draper beats Michael Mmoh in New York to reach fourth round

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments3

Jack Draper spreads his arms in celebration
Jack Draper has dropped only one set on his way to the US Open last 16
US Open 2023
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Jack Draper put his recent injury problems behind him to reach the US Open fourth round and make the last 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time.

Draper, 21, feared he might not be able to play in New York because of a shoulder injury but continued to brush off the issue in a 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 win over American wildcard Michael Mmoh.

"It was a long match for me to come through after a tough year," he said.

The British number five has dropped only one set this week.

He will play Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev or France's Arthur Rinderknech in the fourth round.

More to follow.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 19:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Worker, today at 19:53

    Nice to see a British male player going deep into a slam. Being many years since a Brit make looked like being able to win a slam

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 19:51

    Already better than Sir Andy?

  • Comment posted by MB82, today at 19:47

    Well done, Jack - you deserve this good run through the tournament given all the injury issues you've had to deal with this year. Fingers crossed for the fourth round. :-)

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport