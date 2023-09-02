US Open 2023 results: Jack Draper beats Michael Mmoh in New York to reach fourth round
Britain's Jack Draper put his recent injury problems behind him to reach the US Open fourth round and make the last 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time.
Draper, 21, feared he might not be able to play in New York because of a shoulder injury but continued to brush off the issue in a 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 win over American wildcard Michael Mmoh.
"It was a long match for me to come through after a tough year," he said.
The British number five has dropped only one set this week.
He will play Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev or France's Arthur Rinderknech in the fourth round.
More to follow.
