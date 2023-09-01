Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ben Shelton is making his second appearance at the US Open

Three American men thrilled the Labour Day long weekend crowds at the US Open by progressing to round four on Friday.

Tenth seed Frances Tiafoe, 14th seed Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton all won to keep alive the hopes of a first US men's singles champion since 2003.

Paul beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1 6-0 3-6 6-3 to reach the second week for the first time.

"This is the best tournament for Americans to play in," the 26-year-old said.

"Obviously around the grounds everyone is really stoked and excited about the Americans.

"Every time I pass one of the TVs here it's like 'is an American gonna win a (singles) slam for the first time in 20 years?'

"You see a lot of it. I'm just really excited to play every match. I'm doing things I have never done."

Paul will play compatriot Shelton in the last 16 after he beat Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-0.

Rising star Shelton hit 26 aces, including one 147mph serve - the fastest of the tournament so far.

"I am proud to be an American," he said.

"This is the greatest atmosphere in tennis, so being an American here is unmatched and I appreciate you guys' support."

Shelton, one of the leading 'Next Gen players' - those aged 21 and under - on tour, was beaten by Paul in the quarter-finals of this year's Australian Open.

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz could make it four American men in the fourth round later when he faces Czech Jakub Mensik.

Tiafoe taking inspiration from legend Ashe

World number 10 Tiafoe has only reached a fourth round twice at the other three Grand Slams

Tiafoe is into the fourth round in New York for the fourth successive year after overcoming a slow start to beat Adrian Mannarino, 4-6 6-2 6-3 7-6 (8-6)

Last year he reached the semi-finals - his best Grand Slam result to date - where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in five sets.

The 25-year-old said he is motivated by Arthur Ashe, the 1968 champion who Flushing Meadows' main court is named after.

Ashe remains the only black man to win the US Open, Australia Open or Wimbledon singles titles.

"I have always watched this tournament as a kid and wanted to play out here and in the biggest stages," Tiafoe said.

"There is so much history here. Obviously, Arthur Ashe - what a legend.

"I just want my name in same sentence as his. That is why I play my best tennis here."