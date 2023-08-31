Last updated on .From the section Tennis

John Isner has won 16 career singles titles

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

John Isner brought the curtain down on his professional singles career as the American veteran lost a five-set thriller to compatriot Michael Mmoh in the US Open second round.

Isner, 38, lost 3-6 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 7-6 (10-7) as Mmoh fought back from match point down to win a tense fifth-set tie-break.

The crowd were on their feet at the end of the match, with Isner struggling to hold back the tears.

"It's tough," he said.

"You know I like to think I work as hard as I can. This is why I've worked as hard as I have my whole life, to play in atmospheres like this.

"Of course I don't win them all, as we know. Just like today, to play in front of this crowd, to have the support I have, is pretty special. So thank you."

Isner has not quite played his last match at the US Open as he prepares to take part in the doubles with Jack Sock later on Thursday when they play Albano Olivetti and Robert Galloway.

More to follow.