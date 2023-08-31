Close menu

US Open 2023 results: Andy Murray loses to Grigor Dimitrov in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

US Open 2023
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Andy Murray's hopes of achieving a long-awaited deep run at a Grand Slam were ended by Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the US Open second round.

Former world number one Murray, 36, lost 6-3 6-4 6-1 against the 19th seed on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Murray, who is ranked 37th in the world, has not reached the last 16 of a major since resuming his career after hip surgery in 2019.

The Scot also lost in the Wimbledon second round last month.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:14

    Murray raps goats he does

  • Comment posted by Burnley Boy, today at 20:14

    Retirement time

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:13

    Hilarious that the most overhiped player looses he should retire, embarrassing

  • Comment posted by nik1976, today at 20:13

    Back to being Scottish Andy.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 20:13

    Difficult defeat for Sir Andrew and as expected we now await a last hurrah from him at Wimbers next year to rapturous applause before a well deserved retirement.

  • Comment posted by gordon, today at 20:13

    Murray has had a truly fantastic career and a great ambassador for British tennis but it could be time for him to call time on his career.

  • Comment posted by Matt McG, today at 20:12

    Aw man, tough loss for Murray. I admire the work and spirit he has but everyone needs results to get the confidence and motivation to keep going.

  • Comment posted by robert hallam, today at 20:12

    "Playing best since hip operation"! Right.

  • Comment posted by turney, today at 20:11

    Not really a surprise
    Buster Mottram didn't do well either

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 20:11

    Tough draw. Close first set, but Dimitrov is in excellent form this year. Hopefully Andy comes back stronger next year, he's still got more to give.

    • Reply posted by Truth be known, today at 20:13

      Truth be known replied:
      Let's hope not bf

  • Comment posted by ficfiric, today at 20:10

    I don’t understand how this is breaking news!

  • Comment posted by Truth be known, today at 20:10

    Great, the obnoxious Murray is out...now I can watch.

    • Reply posted by Freddybhoy, today at 20:14

      Freddybhoy replied:
      Put the tissues away and pull your trousers up.

  • Comment posted by roly, today at 20:10

    Sad to say he needs to retire now. His just a shadow of himself since the hip issue.

  • Comment posted by Ted Bovis x, today at 20:10

    Surely professional pride of a former No. 1 kicks in now...12 Grand Slams in a row now, not passing round 3 and basically wins 1 loses 1 at tour level nowadays too. Enjoy well a well deserved retirement Andy!

