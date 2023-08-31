Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray's hopes of achieving a long-awaited deep run at a Grand Slam were ended by Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the US Open second round.

Former world number one Murray, 36, lost 6-3 6-4 6-1 against the 19th seed on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Murray, who is ranked 37th in the world, has not reached the last 16 of a major since resuming his career after hip surgery in 2019.

The Scot also lost in the Wimbledon second round last month.

