US Open 2023 results: Andy Murray loses to Grigor Dimitrov in New York
|US Open 2023
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Andy Murray's hopes of achieving a long-awaited deep run at a Grand Slam were ended by Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the US Open second round.
Former world number one Murray, 36, lost 6-3 6-4 6-1 against the 19th seed on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Murray, who is ranked 37th in the world, has not reached the last 16 of a major since resuming his career after hip surgery in 2019.
The Scot also lost in the Wimbledon second round last month.
More to follow.
