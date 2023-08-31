Close menu

US Open 2023 results: Katie Boulter and Jack Draper win in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jack Draper celebrates against Hubert Hurkacz
Jack Draper has reached the US Open for the second successive year
US Open 2023
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Katie Boulter and Jack Draper reached the US Open third round as they began another action-packed day for the British contingent with superb wins.

Boulter, who is Britain's top women's player, maintained confidence and composure to fight back against China's Wang Yafan in a 5-7 6-1 6-4 win.

Draper put his injury problems behind him with a statement 6-2 6-4 7-5 win over Polish 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Andy Murray, Jodie Burrage, Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie also play.

Murray, 36, plays long-time rival Grigor Dimitrov in the first match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium, while 24-year-old Burrage takes on Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Later in the second round on Thursday, British men's number one Norrie faces Taiwanese qualifier Hsu Yu-hsiou and Evans meets Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

Boulter proud after 'digging deep' to reach third round

Reaching the US Open third round for the first time is the latest success for 27-year-old Boulter in a stellar season.

It has taken her time to rebuild confidence and regain her ranking since dropping out of the world's top 100 as a result of a back injury which derailed her career in 2019.

But she has climbed to a career-high ranking this year on the back of winning her first WTA title in Nottingham and reaching the Wimbledon third round.

Now she has matched her Wimbledon performance at the hard-court Grand Slam in New York, having never previously won a main-draw match there.

"I'm super happy, I'm really proud of myself. I had to dig really deep," world number 61 Boulter said.

"I had to battle and go for it at the same time. Tactically, I was trying to be very aggressive, I got a bit tight in the first set and managed to loosen up in the second.

"I found ways to win points and it made it a little bit easier for me.

Like in her opening win against France's Diane Parry, Boulter took time to find her rhythm and range against qualifier Wang.

Wang, 29, took a break from the sport last year but has returned with renewed vigour and came into the match on an 11-match winning streak.

Beating French seventh seed Caroline Garcia in the first round further demonstrated her pedigree, but the Briton quickly started to get on top in the first set.

Boulter was unable to take three set points on Wang's serve at 5-4 and paid the price as her opponent swung the opener her way.

But the Briton responded in style. Finding some bigger hitting, she broke serve three times to quickly level and finished the stronger in a tight decider.

Boulter's reward is a meeting with American world number 59 Peyton Stearns on Saturday.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by roly, today at 20:13

    So the Brit's are starting to fall. Two wins, two loses and two still to go. Murray sadly should call it a day now.

  • Comment posted by flamingo, today at 20:13

    Congratulations to them both, hope they can at least get into next week.

    Sad to see Murray losing early in a Slam again. Each time you have to wonder whether he will play another but it will be sad when he does decide to call it a day.

  • Comment posted by God, today at 20:10

    Boulter looking very good.

  • Comment posted by judorick, today at 20:04

    no idea why Murray persists

    must lack imagination about the infinite possibilities life offers especially when you have 100 million banked and huge earning potential

    not to mention 4 kids and a beautiful wife

    • Reply posted by Laki, today at 20:08

      Laki replied:
      He loves the game

  • Comment posted by Pookie, today at 20:03

    Can we only watch on sky? No free view channels? That’s really sad 👎🏼

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 20:12

      spinkbottle replied:
      No such thing as free
      Someone has to pay for it unless the right holders want to give it away

  • Comment posted by BBCesspit, today at 20:02

    Fantastic result for both of them! Jack Draper is looking really composed and effective around the court. It's a joy to watch.

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 20:01

    Great win for Draper, nothing against Hurkacz but he has been getting away with playing poorly countless times this year including vs Huesler who absolutely blew it, and Draper is the favourite vs whoever wins out of Mmoh-Isner.

    Good chance of a few surprise appearances in the 2nd week, every top player not named Alcaraz, Djokovic, Sinner and Medvedev is either out or looks off the pace so far.

  • Comment posted by Gerard M, today at 19:57

    Getting to round 3 is huge in terms of prize money and rankings. So many good players never break into that level and Boulter, now injury free, has a real shot at getting into the top 32 and a passport to the seedings. Good luck to her (and Draper’s youth makes him an exciting prospect in years to come) Final thought! Why does tennis attract the most childish trolls on social media?

    • Reply posted by Laki, today at 20:05

      Laki replied:
      Very true

      Champion: $3,000,000
      Runner-Up: $1,500,000
      Semifinalists: $775,000
      Quarterfinalists: $455,000
      Round of 16: $284,000
      Round of 32: $191,000
      Round of 64: $123,000
      Round of 128: $81,500

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 19:57

    Before today, Wang had won 11 in a row including bearing the 7th seed, Garcia. Her record this year was 58 wins out of 68. She was only this low in the rankings because she did not play last year. Makes Katie’s effort even better. Having an opponent with a similar world ranking in her next match must give her a decent chance of further progress.

  • Comment posted by swinglow Leicester boy , today at 19:56

    Looks like Andy Murray, he’s on his way out lost the first two sets and 4-1 down in the third set

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 19:56

    Where's sicknote?

  • Comment posted by Truth be known, today at 19:55

    Hahahahahahahahahahahaha Andy Murray 'playing best’...two sets down.

  • Comment posted by swinglow Leicester boy , today at 19:54

    Katie Boulter is not a top player she will not get in till the second week. She is the same as Heather Watson an also run going No where

    • Reply posted by flamingo, today at 20:07

      flamingo replied:
      She’s achieved more than you appear to have done.

  • Comment posted by Rodber, today at 19:47

    Well done Boulter.
    But it has to be said Wang was a weak foe conceding the 2nd set 6-1, though she did try to wangle her way out of the 3rd.

  • Comment posted by PlayNicely, today at 19:44

    Looks like Andy is 'going deep' again. teehee.

  • Comment posted by addickted2charlton, today at 19:29

    Them two n arf done well. Ere are keep it goin jack n katie on ere.

  • Comment posted by richard dziedzic, today at 19:23

    well done bbc as usual for conveniently failing to mention that poor Hurkacz looked like death warmed up and did well to play at all rather than forfeit the match

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 19:23

    Well done Katie Boulter. I could watch her preparing to return serves until the end of time…

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:20

    Well done Katie Boulter on her fight back against a tricky opponent in Wang Yafan. She needs to step up now and show that she is capable of getting to the knockout stages of the tournament. Jack Draper has been here before so should has had issues with injuries so game time is crucial for match fitness. Murray is leading the charge as the oldest swinger in town. I wish him well.

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 19:22

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      They are knock out from round 1 so you make zero sense

  • Comment posted by Morning Glory, today at 19:17

    Well done .. Murray losing as expected .. just retire

    • Reply posted by Arkle, today at 19:21

      Arkle replied:
      Murray the guy who is detested hope he looses

