US Open 2023 results: Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out by Dominic Stricker
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|US Open 2023
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
|Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra
Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock defeat by qualifier Dominic Stricker in the second round of the US Open.
World number 128 Stricker came out on top of a four-hour epic 7-5 6-7(2-7) 6-7(5-7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.
Tsitsipas of Greece was serving for the match in the fourth set but his Swiss opponent fought back to force a third tie-break.
Stricker then won the deciding set to progress to round three.
The 21-year-old will next face France's Benjamin Bonzi or American Christopher Eubanks in the third round.
"I felt pretty good from the first set onwards," said Stricker, who also beat world number 41 Alexei Popyrin in the first round.
"It was a tough battle but I'm just super happy right now.
"I think right now the belief is very, very high. The confidence is high and I believe a lot in myself."
It was another early exit for two-time Grand Slam finalist Tsitsipas, who lost to world number 30 Eubanks in the fourth round of Wimbledon earlier this summer.
He has also never progressed to the second week of the US Open and last year lost to Colombia's Daniel Galan in the first round.
- Follow live text and radio coverage of day three of the US Open
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- When the lines between personal and professional blur: Danish detective Rolf Larsen will stop at nothing
- How to find comedy in increasingly unfunny times: Comedian Ziwe opens up to Dua Lipa