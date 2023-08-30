Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dominic Stricker came through three rounds of qualifying to make the main draw at the US Open

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock defeat by qualifier Dominic Stricker in the second round of the US Open.

World number 128 Stricker came out on top of a four-hour epic 7-5 6-7(2-7) 6-7(5-7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

Tsitsipas of Greece was serving for the match in the fourth set but his Swiss opponent fought back to force a third tie-break.

Stricker then won the deciding set to progress to round three.

The 21-year-old will next face France's Benjamin Bonzi or American Christopher Eubanks in the third round.

"I felt pretty good from the first set onwards," said Stricker, who also beat world number 41 Alexei Popyrin in the first round.

"It was a tough battle but I'm just super happy right now.

"I think right now the belief is very, very high. The confidence is high and I believe a lot in myself."

It was another early exit for two-time Grand Slam finalist Tsitsipas, who lost to world number 30 Eubanks in the fourth round of Wimbledon earlier this summer.

He has also never progressed to the second week of the US Open and last year lost to Colombia's Daniel Galan in the first round.