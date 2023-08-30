Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wozniacki won on her comeback at the Canadian Open earlier this month, but lost her next two matches in Montreal and Cincinnati

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September

Caroline Wozniacki claimed the biggest win of her fledgling comeback by beating 11th seed Petra Kvitova to reach the US Open third round.

Former world number one Wozniacki, who retired in 2020 and has since had two children, won 7-5 7-6 (7-5) in Wednesday's night session in New York.

"It is a dream come true," said the 33-year-old Dane.

Earlier, top seed Iga Swiatek and sixth seed Coco Gauff underlined their credentials with comfortable wins.

Defending champion Swiatek beat Australian Daria Saville 6-3 6-4, while 19-year-old American Gauff won 6-3 6-2 against Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva.

Wozniacki joined them in the third round after an impressive performance against long-time rival Kvitova, also 33, in only her third tournament back.

After Czech Kvitova saved two match points when serving at 5-4, Wozniacki showed her trademark grit to take a fourth opportunity in the tie-break.

After sealing victory, she became emotional in her chair as the crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium showed their appreciation.

"Being out here on Ashe in a night session couldn't be any better and to beat the world number 11 is so special," said two-time finalist Wozniacki, who won her sole major title at the 2018 Australian Open.

"Three years ago if you'd asked me, I didn't think I was ever going to play on one of those courts again in the US Open.

"It just feels pretty incredible to be out there and winning a match like that."

Swiatek and Gauff remain on track

Iga Swiatek is aiming for her fifth Grand Slam title

The victories for Swiatek and Gauff keep the pair on course to potentially meet in the quarter-finals.

Poland's Swiatek is looking to become the first woman to defend her US Open title since American Serena Williams won a hat-trick of titles from 2012.

The world number one will play Slovenia's Kaja Juvan on Friday for a place in the last 16.

"It wasn't easy but I'm happy I tried to play my game and play aggressively with a lot of intensity and I'm just happy to be in the third round," Swiatek said.

Gauff, looking for her first major singles title, had to fight back to see off German qualifier Laura Siegemund in the first round, but produced an impressive display in her second-round match to progress.

Andreeva, 16, has enjoyed an incredible rise in recent months, reaching the last 16 of the Australian Open and Wimbledon to help her climb from 293 in the world in December to 62nd.

Coco Gauff is looking for her first major singles title

She displayed some excellent tennis of her own on Wednesday but found Gauff in inspired form.

"I just learned to be aggressive, because if you give her something she is going to take advantage," said Gauff, who needed three sets to beat the Russian in the French Open third round in June.

"She has a great future in front of her - I think she is going to be back on this stage many more times."

Gauff will play Belgium's Elise Mertens for a place in the last 16.

Mertens, the 32nd seed, overcame 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins of the United States 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-1.

Kazakhstan's fourth seed Elena Rybakina advanced to the third round via a walkover after Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic withdrew with an injury.

Two-time Grand Slam winner and 18th seed Victoria Azarenka was stunned by China's Lin Zhu, who won 6-3 6-3 to go through to the third round.

World number 44 Zhu will play Swiss 15th seed Belinda Bencic, who defeated British qualifier Lily Miyazaki 6-3 6-3.

Taylor Townsend, another American, upset 19th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 and will face Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova, who beat Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-3.