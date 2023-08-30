Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Coco Gauff was beaten by Caroline Garcia in the quarter-finals of the US Open last year

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September

American sixth seed Coco Gauff progressed to the third round of the US Open after beating fellow teenager Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.

Gauff, 19, beat her Russian opponent 6-3 6-2 in New York to keep alive her hopes of a first major singles title.

She reached the quarter-finals of the tournament last year.

Gauff had to fight back to see off German qualifier Laura Siegemund in the first round, but this time she produced an impressive display to progress.

Andreeva, 16, has enjoyed an incredible rise in recent months, climbing from 293 in the world in December to 62nd and also reached the last 16 of the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

She produced some impressive tennis of her own on Wednesday but found Gauff in inspired form.