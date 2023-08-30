Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Reaching the US Open main draw meant Lily Miyazaki had qualified for a Grand Slam event for the first time

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

British qualifier Lily Miyazaki saw her memorable US Open run come to an end with a second-round exit against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

Miyazaki, 27, had never qualified for a Grand Slam main draw until she won three matches to reach the first round.

The British number seven backed that up with a straight-set victory over Russia's Margarita Betova.

But Bencic was a different proposition and Miyazaki, despite frustrating the Swiss 15th seed, was beaten 6-3 6-3.

Miyazaki lost her serve for a fourth time in what proved to be the final game, becoming the first Briton to lose in the singles at Flushing Meadows this year.

Six other players from the nation - Andy Murray, Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Jodie Burrage - also reached the second round after winning their opening matches on Tuesday.