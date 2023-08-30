US Open 2023 results: Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray win men's doubles openers
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|US Open 2023
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Two-time defending US Open champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram won their men's doubles opener on Wednesday.
The British-American team, seeded third, beat Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 6-3 7-6 (7-2).
Briton Jamie Murray and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus, the 12th seeds, won 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-3) against Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar and Kazakh Aleksandr Nedovyesov to advance.
British duo Julian Cash and Henry Patten also made it into round two.
In a contest between two unseeded pairs, the Britons beat Americans William Blumberg and Steve Johnson 7-5 6-1 and upset the home crowd on court 10 in New York.
Later on Wednesday at Flushing Meadows, Briton Lloyd Glasspool and Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara - the 13th seeds - play in the first round against Brazilian Marcelo Melo and Australian John Peers.
