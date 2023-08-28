Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Boulter reached the Wimbledon third round earlier this year

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Katie Boulter reached the US Open second round for the first time as she began an action-packed day for the British players with an impressive win.

British number one Boulter, 27, won 6-4 6-0 against 20-year-old French opponent Diane Parry on day two in New York.

A single break was enough in the opening set before Boulter, who has climbed to 61st in the world, raised her level in a one-sided second set.

Boulter was the first of six Britons playing in the singles on Tuesday.

Jodie Burrage also looks for her first US Open main-draw win in the women's draw, while Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper play in the men's event.

"I've started everyone off really well and hopefully everyone can go out and do their best today," said Boulter, who won her first WTA title in June and reached the Wimbledon third round.

The Briton needed a little bit of time to work out how to cope with 81st-ranked Parry, who is a former junior world number one and initially posed problems with her sliced backhand.

But Boulter remained patient and was quickly able to begin executing her forehand to devastating effect.

"It was all tight in the first set, I tried to stay with her and feel the court a little bit," said Boulter, who hit 31 winners.

"But in the second set I played some great tennis and I'm pleased to get into the second round."

She will face the winner of the match between French seventh seed Caroline Garcia and China's Wang Yafan next.