Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ons Jabeur has lost in the final at Wimbledon (2022 and 2023) and the US Open (2022)

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Ons Jabeur overcame breathing difficulties and her own "attitude" to book her place in the second round of the US Open with a gruelling victory.

The Tunisian clinched a 7-5 7-6 (7-4) win over Colombia's Camila Osorio at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Jabeur, 29, had treatment from medical staff in the first set and had her blood pressure taken during a timeout.

"It wasn't an easy match. I know at some point I didn't have the best attitude on the court," Jabeur said.

"I'm glad that I got the win. Especially that I showed how I could push on the court."

Fifth seed Jabeur, last year's beaten finalist, is bidding to go one better in 2023 and land her first Grand Slam in the process.

She had taken a 4-1 lead in the first set but told the umpire she was struggling with her breathing after Osorio pulled it back to 4-4.

The two-time Wimbledon finalist had a medical timeout at 5-4 down before she roused herself to win the set 7-5.

Jabeur missed two match points when 5-3 up in the second set as world number 68 Osorio forced a tie-break.

However, Jabeur proved too strong for the Colombian and will now face the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in the second round.

Elsewhere, Czech Marie Bouzkova, seeded 31st, saw off a spirited challenge from American wildcard Ashlyn Krueger with a 7-5 6-4 win.

On court 11, 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova clinched a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win over Krueger's compatriot Claire Liu.