Lily Miyazaki was making her second main-draw appearance at a Grand Slam after receiving a wildcard for Wimbledon in 2022

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

British qualifier Lily Miyazaki earned her first win at a Grand Slam with a confident display against Margarita Betova on day one of the US Open.

The 27-year-old won 6-3 6-3 in New York and her reward is a second-round match against Swiss 15th seed Belinda Bencic.

Miyazaki, who was born in Japan and moved to London aged 10, had never previously qualified for a major.

She came through three matches to reach the main draw and continued that form against an out-of-sorts Betova.

"I'm lost for words right now," said Miyazaki. "Coming into the tournament I didn't expect to be at this stage. I'm so happy and proud of myself.

"Playing qualifying helped me because I got matches under my belt and got used to the conditions."

Watched on by a healthy number of British fans, including fellow player Jodie Burrage, Miyazaki played solidly throughout and forced Betova into a number of mistakes.

When the world number 198 sealed victory on her second match point, she broke out into a beaming smile and lapped up the appreciation of the crowd, some of who were waving Union Jack flags.

Miyazaki's greater confidence against a Russian opponent who has not won this season showed throughout.

She regularly posed Betova problems with her consistent returning, using the cross-court forehand in particular to good effect in a smart tactical performance.

Betova reached a career-high ranking of 41 in 2016 before a serious knee injury derailed her career.

She also took time away from the tour to have her son in late 2021 and, now outside the top 1,000, is playing under a protected ranking.

After Betova broke for 3-1 in the first set, a poor volley and double fault in her next service game swung the momentum towards Miyazaki.

Five successive games put Miyazaki ahead and she showed composure to fight back from 0-40 down at 2-2 in the second set before decisively breaking Betova in the sixth game.

Unable to take a match point on Betova's serve at 5-2, she took another opportunity on her own serve to become the first Briton to reach the second round.

Six other Britons - Andy Murray, Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie, Burrage, Dan Evans and Jack Draper - play their opening matches at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.