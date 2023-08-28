Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam match in more than two years with a straight-set victory over Alexander Bublik at the US Open.

The Austrian won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2020 but suffered a serious wrist injury shortly afterwards and struggled to return to his past best.

However, Thiem put in a solid display to beat 25th seed Bublik 6-3 6-2 6-4.

"I couldn't have wished for a better place like here with all the memories," he said.

Thiem's last win at a Grand Slam came at the 2021 Australian Open, where he reached the fourth round.

The 29-year-old had lost in the first round in his past six Grand Slam appearances.

However, it was fitting that he found his form in New York, the city where he fought back to beat Alexander Zverev and claim a long-awaited major title.

"Today is pretty special. It means a lot to me that this first Grand Slam victory after this injury happened here at the US Open," Thiem added.

"It was my first major injury on my wrist, which is very important for my game. It just took time to recover and to get the confidence back in the wrist."

Thiem had faced a tricky opponent in Bublik, who marked his best run at a Grand Slam with a fourth-round showing at Wimbledon, but the Kazakh struggled for consistency.

He hit 17 double faults in an error-strewn performance, with Thiem serving out the match at the second attempt to set up a meeting with rising American star Ben Shelton.

"The Grand Slam victory in 2020 unfortunately came without the crowd (due to Covid-19 protocols) so I'm super happy that all the fans are back," he said.

"I hope I can make another good run with all the energy from the crowd."

