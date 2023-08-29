Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev is seeded third behind Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at this year's US Open

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Third seed Daniil Medvedev needed just 74 minutes to cruise into the second round of the US Open with a dominant win over Attila Balazs.

The 2021 champion hit 41 winners as he beat the Hungarian 6-1 6-1 6-0.

Despite his brilliant win on Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Russian said he "does not care" all the attention is firmly on Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

The emerging rivalry of top two seeds Alcaraz and Djokovic has dominated the build-up to the men's event.

"It's normal they're the biggest names right now," Medvedev, 27, said.

"I don't care. My goal is to try to play well to get to wherever they are and try to win."

Medvedev will play the winner of the all-Australian encounter between Max Purcell and Christopher O'Connell for a spot in the last 32.

Elsewhere on day two, 12th seed and 2020 finalist Alexander Zverev beat Australian Aleksandar Vukic 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini beat French 29th seed Ugo Humbert 6-4 6-2 6-2.

The Italian will face another Frenchman in Arthur Rinderknech in the second round after he beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 6-2.