Miyazaki has qualified for a Grand Slam event for the first time, having previously been given a wildcard at Wimbledon in 2022

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

British number seven Lily Miyazaki got through to the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time after battling through US Open qualifying.

Miyazaki, 27, won 6-3 4-6 6-4 against Slovakian ninth seed Viktoria Hruncakova in New York on Saturday.

Miyazaki, who is ranked 199th in the world, won three matches in a rain-affected week to reach the main draw.

Fellow Briton Liam Broady missed out on the men's singles after losing 4-6 6-3 3-6 to Japan's Sho Shimabukuro.

British number four Broady, 29, has never reached the main draw at Flushing Meadows, although he could get a reprieve as a lucky loser if there are further withdrawals before the tournament starts on Monday.

As it stands, Miyazaki's progress means she will be the seventh British player in the singles.

She joins Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage, Britain's two highest-ranked women, in the women's draw, with Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper set to compete in the men's event.

Those six players all earned direct entry on the basis of their world rankings and they all play their opening matches on Tuesday.

Miyazaki, who moved to London aged 10 but only changed allegiance from Japan last year, is waiting to find out who she will play against.

Her only previous Grand Slam appearance came when she lost in the Wimbledon first round in 2022 after being given a wildcard.