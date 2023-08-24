Last updated on .From the section Tennis

World number 140 Harriet Dart reached the US Open second round last year

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Briton Harriet Dart's hopes of reaching the US Open are over after a straight-set defeat by Yanina Wickmayer on a rain-hit day of qualifying in New York.

Dart, 27, struggled with her serve in a 6-3 6-4 second-round loss to the Belgian, notching seven double faults and making only 50% of first serves.

The match was paused for a brief rain delay at 4-4 in the second set, with the players remaining on the court.

They finished the match but the rain got heavier and disrupted the schedule.

Briton Lily Miyazaki's match against Valeria Savinykh was suspended at 1-1 in the first set, while Liam Broady was still to get under way against Jesper de Jong.

To qualify for the final Grand Slam event of the year, which starts at Flushing Meadows on Monday, players must win three matches this week.

Six British players have already qualified directly for the main draw in New York as a result of their ranking, with Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage discovering their first-round opponents in the draw earlier on Thursday.