Andy Murray, who won the 2012 US Open title, reached the third round last year

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Andy Murray will play France's Corentin Moutet in the US Open first round as he starts his latest bid to go deep at a Grand Slam.

Murray, 36, has not reached the last 16 of a major since 2017.

The former world number one has been drawn in the same quarter as fellow Britons Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, who play Alexander Shevchenko and Daniel Elahi Galan respectively.

Katie Boulter faces Diane Parry, while Jodie Burrage plays Anna Blinkova.

They are the only six British players who have qualified directly for the main draw as a result of their ranking.

Liam Broady, Harriet Dart and Lily Miyazaki hope to join them by coming through three rounds of qualifying, while Emma Raducanu is missing as she continues her recovery from wrist and ankle surgeries.

The main draw of the US Open, which is the final Grand Slam event of the year, starts at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Murray has been nursing an abdominal injury which forced him to pull out of recent events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

However, the 2012 champion has continued to train and is set to practise in New York on Thursday.

Murray, who is ranked 37th in the world, narrowly missed out on a seeding for the US Open, leaving him open to a tough draw against a seeded player.

Instead, the Scot was pitted against Moutet, who is ranked 71st and reached the fourth round in New York last year.

If Murray beats the Frenchman, he could play Bulgarian 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round.

More to follow.