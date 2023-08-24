Close menu

US Open 2023 draw: Andy Murray to play Corentin Moutet in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Andy Murray, who won the 2012 US Open title, reached the third round last year
US Open 2023
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Andy Murray will play France's Corentin Moutet in the US Open first round as he starts his latest bid to go deep at a Grand Slam.

Murray, 36, has not reached the last 16 of a major since 2017.

The former world number one has been drawn in the same quarter as fellow Britons Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, who play Alexander Shevchenko and Daniel Elahi Galan respectively.

Katie Boulter faces Diane Parry, while Jodie Burrage plays Anna Blinkova.

They are the only six British players who have qualified directly for the main draw as a result of their ranking.

Liam Broady, Harriet Dart and Lily Miyazaki hope to join them by coming through three rounds of qualifying, while Emma Raducanu is missing as she continues her recovery from wrist and ankle surgeries.

The main draw of the US Open, which is the final Grand Slam event of the year, starts at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Murray has been nursing an abdominal injury which forced him to pull out of recent events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

However, the 2012 champion has continued to train and is set to practise in New York on Thursday.

Murray, who is ranked 37th in the world, narrowly missed out on a seeding for the US Open, leaving him open to a tough draw against a seeded player.

Instead, the Scot was pitted against Moutet, who is ranked 71st and reached the fourth round in New York last year.

If Murray beats the Frenchman, he could play Bulgarian 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:57

    Here’s hoping Andy can get a good run, best of a generation by a mile

  • Comment posted by Irena, today at 17:52

    As time rolls on, and the 3 legends total of grand slams and 20 year domination of tennis are looked back on, Murray's slams, golds, and no1 status in that era will only look more impressive in time.

    Legend.

    His best match ever though for me was v Kokkinakis.

    Beautiful match that one.

    Let us hope the old misery guts has one fabulous run left in his tired old legs, and dicky hip.

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 17:32

    Credit where it’s due, the man’s a legend, tons of cash in the bank, does not need to play on, but just loves it and he knows he will be long time retired. Enjoy the twilight fella. A true Scottish legend.

  • Comment posted by Steve Foley, today at 17:32

    It's a surprise to me to read AM hasn't reached a Grand Slam last 16 since 2017. That's a long time. Good luck to him

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:32

    Great Career and so many great memories for us all to enjoy, its time to hang up the racket before you do more damage to your body that will hinder him later in life, Enough now.

  • Comment posted by Sith_Lord, today at 17:28

    All the best Andy! A legend of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧
    🎾

