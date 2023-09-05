Close menu

US Open 2023 results: Coco Gauff beats Jelena Ostapenko to reach semi-finals

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff's best Grand Slam singles performance came at the 2022 French Open, when she lost in the final
US Open 2023
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

American teenager Coco Gauff says she is feeling "emotionally fresh" as she reached the US Open semi-finals for the first time by beating Jelena Ostapenko.

Gauff, 19, won 6-0 6-2 in 67 minutes against Latvian 20th seed Ostapenko to record her best run at the tournament.

"I think the problem in the past in Grand Slams is that I would emotionally be drained," the sixth seed said.

"Now I'm physically fresh and emotionally fresh, and I think that just came from experience."

Gauff will play Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova or Romania's Sorana Cirstea, seeded 30th, in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Another victory would put Gauff into the second major singles final of her career, matching her run at the 2022 French Open when she was beaten by Poland's Iga Swiatek.

There has been a different aura about Gauff following a successful North American hard-court swing where she won two of the WTA Tour's biggest titles in Washington and Cincinnati.

Since a chastening first-round exit at Wimbledon, Gauff has turned her form around with the help of new coach Pere Riba and consultant Brad Gilbert.

The teenager has won 16 of her 17 matches since losing at the All England Club in early July.

Gilbert, who has coached Andy Murray and Andre Agassi among others in a successful career, has been the focus of a lot of the attention and Gauff credited him for helping her enjoy her tennis more.

"I wish I embraced the fun parts a little bit sooner," said Gauff, who was left in tears when Ostapenko beat her in the Australian Open fourth round earlier this year.

"I thought to play and win you have to be ultra serious and ultra focused, which that is true, but also you still have to enjoy it.

"I think that's what's been the change is that I'm having more fun.

"One of the first things Brad said is 'you need to smile more', it wasn't really anything with my game or anything.

"That's something I'm trying to work on and continuing to do, and obviously I think it's helping my results."

Ostapenko criticises 'crazy' scheduling

Gauff had seen three of her first four matches at this year's US Open go to a deciding set, including her comeback wins against Germany's Laura Siegemund in the first round and Belgium's Elise Mertens in the third round.

Following a much quicker win over Ostapenko, Gauff she was "proud" of coming through what she described as "one of the harder runs" she has faced at Flushing Meadows.

After only nine minutes of action in Tuesday's opening match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Gauff had raced into a 3-0 lead with a double break of serve.

Ostapenko, who knocked out world number one Swiatek in the last 16, made 10 unforced errors as her boom or bust approach malfunctioned.

After dropping only seven points in a 20-minute first-set demolition, Gauff broke Ostapenko's serve in the first game of the second set.

Ostapenko did immediately break back for her first game of the match, only for Gauff to regain control a few minutes later and quickly turn a 2-1 lead into victory.

Afterwards, 26-year-old Ostapenko complained about the scheduling of the match, which started at 12:00 local time on Tuesday.

Her victory over Swiatek was completed just before midnight on Sunday and the Latvian said she had been told to expect a late start against Gauff.

US Open organisers denied that had been the case.

"When the schedule came out, I saw I'm playing first match and was like 'wow, that's a little bit strange scheduling'," said Ostapenko.

"I think it's really hard to recover from those night matches, because after beating the world number one I went to sleep at 5am.

"I got back to the hotel around 2am and even [though] I tried to go to sleep at 3am, I had all this adrenaline and it was impossible to fall asleep.

"Then when you go to sleep at 5am or 6am, you need a few days just to recover. I think it's a little bit crazy."

Comments

Join the conversation

96 comments

  • Comment posted by BBCesspit, today at 22:28

    Something for all the lefties to gush over. Personally, I'm not a fan of Gauff so I hope someone else wins the final.

  • Comment posted by S Jake, today at 21:59

    It's just a pity that we'll now no longer be able to see Ostapenko cunningly disguised as a tennis ball! 😆

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 21:53

    Novak is reaching half of all slams played, ever. From the time he turned Pro. Simply astounding record.

    GOAT. Then there is a mile of empty distance and Roger slowly coming around the bend. The clay man with zero success in tour finals or any semi fast court, 200 odd weeks at #1, half as much as Novak, is in the same bucket with Connors, Borg, Lendl

    • Reply posted by earlydevonian, today at 22:07

      earlydevonian replied:
      What’s that got to do with the Gauff/Ostapenko match?

  • Comment posted by time for tea, today at 21:47

    Wait a go Coco 🇺🇸🙌

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 21:47

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 21:51

      S Jake replied:
      ...Or we can focus on the subjects of this article instead. 🤷‍♀

  • Comment posted by Funky, today at 21:20

    Wow some triggered people in here tonight. I wonder why he he

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 21:02

    I'd be livid if I was Iga Swiatek. Ostapenko turns up once in a blue moon - Swiatek's bad luck it happened to her. Today Ostapenko reverted to type - more than frustrating

    • Reply posted by pimbo, today at 21:07

      pimbo replied:
      Ostapenko still had to win a few rounds to meet Swiatek.

      And why would Swiatek be "livid"?! A very stupid emotional reaction to in your very own words something inevitable outwith her own control.

  • Comment posted by pimbo, today at 21:00

    Just the WTA for you. Very poor match, Ostapenko a shadow of her previous match against Swiatek, who is as defensive as Gauff.

    Imagine you paid to see this level of tennis... A fan would be justified (but of course naive given the last 5 or so years) to expect more from this stage of a slam.

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 21:37

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      What a lot of tosh

  • Comment posted by Rick Walla, today at 20:19

    This could be the moment that Coco does it!
    Come on Coco.

  • Comment posted by Ginger Guru, today at 20:10

    Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka in US Open final.

  • Comment posted by addickted2charlton, today at 20:08

    I reckon Coco is goin to win the open meself on ere. She as the game n now iss er time so good luck to er n all, comes across well n thass all there is to it.

  • Comment posted by blooms, today at 19:32

    Sublime performance from Gauff.
    Obviously Ostapenko was not at her best, but part of the reason was because Gauff never let her into the game.
    Gauff's focus and determination in this competition so far have been admirable.
    Would love to see her go on and win it.

    • Reply posted by AFCDale, today at 19:42

      AFCDale replied:
      I'm not usually one to repeat post but since you're clearly a blinkered fan of Gauff's....

      Gauff

      4 aces to 4 double faults, 49% 1st serves in.

      13 winners to 14 unforced errors.

      Poor stats at the top level.

      Ostapenko's equivalent stats

      0 aces, 2 doubles, 38% 1st serves in.

      12 winners to 36 unforced errors.

      Anyone with any degree of objectivity can see the actual reason it was so one sided.

  • Comment posted by mac_abre, today at 19:29

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by gipi23, today at 19:26

    Not only do I like Coco Brice from Acid House, but I am also very keen on this Coco. As long as she progresses steadily she has a hell of a career in front of her.
    I just hope media don't get to her the way it did with Naomi.

  • Comment posted by YasyMeva, today at 19:13

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by blooms, today at 19:29

      blooms replied:
      Did you watch the game? She played an incredible match.

