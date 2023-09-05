Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jack Draper got to the fourth round of the US Open in 2023 after reaching round three in 2022

Jack Draper has been added to the Great Britain squad for next week's Davis Cup Finals group stage in Manchester.

The 21-year-old reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time at the 2023 US Open and joins Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray and Neal Skupski in the team.

Great Britain will play round-robin matches against Australia, France and Switzerland.

The top two nations will advance to November's Finals in Malaga, Spain.

Draper missed this year's Wimbledon because of injury, but then embarked on his best run in a Grand Slam in New York, beating Moldova's Radu Albot, Poland's 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz and American Michael Mmoh before losing to world number eight Andrey Rublev of Russia in four sets in the last 16 on Monday.

At the start of the US Open, Draper, who has been as high as 38th in the world, was ranked 123rd.

Manchester is one of four European cities hosting group-stage matches from 12 to 17 September.

Great Britain, who won the Davis Cup in 2015, face Australia on 13 September, Switzerland on 15 September and France on 17 September at the AO Arena.