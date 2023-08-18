Last updated on .From the section Tennis

World number ones Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz will be defending the US Open singles titles which they won last year

The world's best players are set to descend on New York for the US Open - their last shot at major glory in 2023.

The hard-court tournament is the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the tennis season.

Here are all the key details...

When is the US Open 2023?

The main draw starts on Monday, 28 August at Flushing Meadows and concludes on Sunday, 10 September.

Qualifying begins on Tuesday, 22 August. Players have to win three qualifying matches to earn a place in the main draw.

The women's singles final takes place on Saturday, 9 September, with the men's final concluding the tournament on the Sunday.

What time do the matches take place?

The day sessions start at 16:00 BST (11:00 local time).

The night sessions - which are held on Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium - begin at 00:00 BST (19:00 local time).

The singles finals both start at 21:00 BST (16:00 local time).

Who is playing?

Defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz lead the women's and men's singles fields, with both players set to be the top seed in their respective events.

Poland's Swiatek, 22, won in New York for the first time last year and is aiming for her fifth major title after earning her third triumph at the French Open in June.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova plays in the first major since she became a Grand Slam champion, while Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is set to be seeded second behind Swiatek.

Two-time champion Venus Williams, 43, has been given a wildcard for a record-extending 24th appearance in the Open Era, but her younger sister Serena Williams is not there after retiring last year.

Spain's Alcaraz, 20, won his first major at Flushing Meadows 12 months ago, adding the Wimbledon title in July to his Grand Slam tally.

Alcaraz is likely to be challenged by 23-time major champion Novak Djokovic, who returns to the US Open for the first time since 2021 after missing last year's event because of Covid-19 protocols.

Djokovic's great rival Rafael Nadal is not playing as he recovers from the hip injury that has ruled him out of almost all of the 2023 season.

Which British players will be there?

Andy Murray, who won the US Open in 2012, is the biggest name British player in the singles draws.

The 36-year-old former world number one will be joined in the men's singles by Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper.

Emma Raducanu, who famously won the 2021 US Open as a teenage qualifier, is out as she recovers from wrist and ankle surgeries earlier this year.

Two British women - Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage - have direct entry into the singles draw.

Harriet Dart, Heather Watson, Katie Swan and Lily Miyazaki will aim to join them by coming through qualifying, with Liam Broady and Jan Choinski looking to do the same in the men's.

There will also be a strong British contingent in the doubles, with Wimbledon winner Neal Skupski and two-time defending champion Joe Salisbury leading the way.

Alfie Hewett will be defending his men's wheelchair singles title, while Gordon Reid, Lucy Shuker and Andy Lapthorne are also competing in the wheelchair and quad events.

When is the US Open draw?

The US Open singles draw will take place on Thursday, 24 August.

There are 128 players in each draw and 32 will be seeded.

Seedings are used to separate the top players and ensure they do not meet in the early rounds at a Grand Slam.

They are based on a player's world ranking, which is determined by the points players pick up at tournaments.

What is the prize money?

The total prize money for the tournament is a record $65m (£51m).

On the 50th anniversary of the US Open becoming the first sporting event to pay equal prize money to men and women, it represents an increase of more than 8% from last year's total.

The two singles champions will receive $3m (£2.35m).

How can I follow the US Open on the BBC?

There will be a daily live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis features and all the best content from Wimbledon.

You can also listen to radio commentaries - from BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller and the team - across 5 Live and Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, plus the Sport website and app.