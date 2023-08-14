Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray was beaten in the second round by Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon in July

Andy Murray has returned to Great Britain's Davis Cup team for the fixtures against Australia, France and Switzerland in Manchester next month.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was left out of the squad for the 3-1 win against Colombia in February.

Murray, 36, was integral to Britain's 2015 victory - their first Davis Cup win in 79 years.

The top two nations in Group B in Manchester qualify for November's finals in Malaga.

All of GB's ties will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Neal Skupski, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans have also been selected for the 10-time champions who were eliminated in the group stages of last year's Finals.