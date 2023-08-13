Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jannik Sinner and Jessica Pegula both cruised to straight-set wins in the finals of the Canadian Open.

Italian Sinner, 21, saw off Alex De Minaur 6-4 6-1 in 90 minutes in Toronto - including breaking the 24-year-old Australian's serve on five occasions.

American Pegula won her final in Montreal, dominating Russian Liudmila Samsonova to win 6-0 6-1 in just 49 minutes.

It is a second WTA 1,000 title for the 29-year-old world number three.

World number 18 Samsonova faced a tough task to win the final after she finished playing little more than two hours earlier in her rain-delayed semi-final against third seed Elena Rybakina, which she won 1-6 6-1 6-2.

Sinner and De Minaur have played on five occasions and the Italian has won every match.

"It means a lot. It is a great result. This result makes us feel good, stronger and hungry to work even harder in the future," Sinner said.

It is Sinner's first victory in an ATP Masters 1000 final, having lost his previous two in Miami in 2021 and 2023.

He added: "I am proud how I handled the situation. Every opponent here is tough to play against. I felt the pressure, but I think I handled it very well."