Alex De Minaur has won seven ATP Tour titles

Alex De Minaur reached the final of the Canadian Open with a 6-1 6-3 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Australian De Minaur, ranked 18th in the world, came through a wind-swept semi-final in Toronto which was littered with service breaks.

De Minaur had just nine winners and the same number of unforced errors while his opponent made 38 unforced errors.

"From the first point I told myself to stay positive and not expect perfect tennis," the 24-year-old said.

"My goal is to stay consistent and give myself the chance to play in the deep end of the tournament - go toe-to-toe with the best in the world."

De Minaur will face either Italy's Jannik Sinner or American Tommy Paul, who knocked out world number one Carlos Alcaraz on Friday, in the final.