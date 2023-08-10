Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open due to injury, the tournament organised have said.

The Australian has been beset by injury problems this year and has played just one ATP Tour match in 2023.

Kyrgios missed Wimbledon with a wrist injury, while knee and foot injuries kept him out of the Australian Open and French Open respectively.

The 28-year-old's lack of time on the court has seen him slide down 57 places to 92 in the world rankings.

The US Open takes place from 28 August-10 September in New York.

Kyrgios enjoyed the best year of his career in 2022, reaching his first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon and a career-high of 11 in the world rankings.

In January, he withdrew from the Australian Open on the eve of the tournament with a knee injury that required surgery.

He made his competitive return at the Stuttgart Open in June, where he struggled with his movement in a first-round straight-set defeat by China's Wu Yibing.

Kyrgios travelled to London for Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final 12 months earlier, but withdrew the day before it began with a wrist problem.

He will likely drop out of the top 100 when the world rankings are updated on Monday.

His best performance at the US Open came last year when he reached the quarter-finals before losing in five sets to Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany has also pulled out of the 2023 tournament, with Argentine duo Diego Schwartzman and Facundo Diaz Acosta moved up to the main draw to replace him and Kyrgios.