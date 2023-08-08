Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray won the US Open in 2012 before success at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016

Andy Murray is through to the second round of the Canadian Open in Toronto after a straight-set victory over Lorenzo Sonego in blustery Toronto.

Murray, 36, beat the Italian 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 in two hours and nine minutes at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The Scot previously won the tournament in 2009, 2010 and 2015.

British number one Cameron Norrie failed to progress, however, after he was beaten 7-5 6-4 by Australia's Alex de Minaur in the first round.

The 27-year-old, who is ranked 13th in the world, had a first-set point on serve against De Minaur but he struggled with the windy conditions as his poor run of form continued.

Norrie then saved two match points in the second set before 24-year-old De Minaur sealed the tie on his third attempt.

Speaking after his game, Murray said: "I managed to sneak through the tie-break and after that he was obviously a bit disappointed, and I relaxed a little bit."

The three-time Grand Slam winner had to save two set points at 5-4 on his own serve, and dropped the first two points of the tie-break, before he won a marathon 88-minute first set.

The second second set was more of a formality as Murray backed up an early break with two more and grabbed match point at the first opportunity.

Murray will face either Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime or Max Purcell of Australia in the next round.

"Obviously I've had success here in the past," added Murray.

"It was a very long time ago, but I have good memories from this tournament. I love playing here and hopefully I can build a bit of momentum."