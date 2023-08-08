Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open among 30 WTA Tour-level titles and spent 71 weeks on top of the rankings

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki secured a first-round victory at the Canadian Open on her return to tennis after retiring in 2020.

Wozniacki, 33, has since given birth to two children and comfortably beat qualifier Kimberly Birrell of Australia 6-2 6-2 in Montreal.

The Dane will face either Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova or Egypt's Mayar Sherif in the second round.

In June, she announced her desire to play in this year's US Open tournament.

Soon after the interview with Vogue, external-link Wozniacki was handed a wildcard for the event at Flushing Meadows, which begins on 28 August.

She had not played a competitive match since the Australian Open more than three years ago, and became a mother to daughter Olivia in June 2021 and son James in October 2022.