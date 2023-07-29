Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Britain's Heather Watson has been eliminated from the Poland Open after losing to her doubles partner Yanina Wickmayer in the quarter-finals.

Watson, 31, was beaten 4-6 3-6 by the Belgian, with Wickmayer set to face top seed Iga Swiatek in the last four.

Laura Siegemund defeated fellow German Tatjana Maria 5-7 6-3 6-4 in the first semi-final.

Watson and Wickmayer defeated Ankita Raina and Yue Yuan 0-6 7-6 6-10 in the doubles semi-finals on Friday.

Poland's Swiatek, 22, defeated Czech 18-year-old Linda Noskova 6-1 6-4 to progress to the last four, while Siegemund and Maria eliminated Lucrezia Stefanini and Rebecca Sramkova in their respective quarter finals.

The doubles final, in which Watson and Wickmayer will take on Polish pair Weronika Falkowska and Katarzyna Piter, takes place on Sunday.

Zverev into Hamburg final

Alexander Zverev is one win away from winning the Hamburg Open, his hometown tournament.

Alexander Zverev, 26, cruised into the final of the Hamburg open with a straight-sets victory over France's Arthur Fils.

The German won 6-2 6-4 against the man who eliminated top-seed Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals and will battle it out with Laslo Djere for the title.

The 28-year-old Serbian defeated China's Zhizhen Zhang 6-3 6-2 in his semi-final on Saturday.

Having knocked sixth seed Tomas Etcheverry out in the Round of 32 before beating third seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals, the unseeded Serb could claim another scalp with victory in the final against fourth seed Zverev.