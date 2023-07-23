Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andrey Rublev reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic

Andrey Rublev beat Casper Ruud in straight sets to claim the Swedish Open title in Bastad.

Russia's world number seven defeated Norway's Ruud 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 for the 25-year-old's second title of the year.

Elsewhere, Pedro Cachin, 28, won his first career title beating 35-year-old Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 3-6 6-0 7-5 in the Swiss Open final.

The clay-court events are traditionally played after Wimbledon and before the US hard-court swing begins.

World number four Ruud, 24, won the Bastad title in 2021 but could not repeat that success, beaten by Rublev who has already won a title on clay this season at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 event.

Argentine Cachin, ranked 90th in the world, will move to a career-high ranking of 49 on Monday with his maiden title win in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Ramos-Vinolas was a break up in the third set but could not capitalise to win what would have been his fifth career title.