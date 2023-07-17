Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The epic men's Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic had a peak audience of 11.3m on BBC One.

It is the men's final's largest audience since Andy Murray's 2016 win over Milos Raonic to claim his second Wimbledon title hit a peak of 13.3m.

The Alcaraz-Djokovic match was also streamed live 4.1m times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.

Spain's Alcaraz, 20, beat defending champion Djokovic in a thrilling five-set match on Centre Court.

The BBC's overall coverage in 2023 set a new record for digital viewing figures, with the tournament streamed 54.3m times on iPlayer and online.

Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova's straight-set victory against 2022 finalist Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the women's singles final pulled in a peak audience of 4.5m on BBC One - an increase from last year's 3.1m.

Czech Vondrousova's maiden title at SW19 was streamed 1.3m times on BBC iPlayer, an 85% increase from 2022.

Across the two-week event, 25.6m watched this year's Wimbledon on BBC TV.

BBC director of sport Barbara Slater said: "It's great to see that we have been able to meet the viewing demands of audiences, with significant increases in streaming of both the men's and women's finals, and a huge peak on BBC One on Sunday.

"We are continually committed to bringing the very best coverage of Wimbledon to audiences across the UK, so I'm enormously proud that we have been able to do that once again this year."

The partnership between the BBC and the All England Lawn Tennis Club is the longest in sports broadcasting, spanning more than 85 years on BBC TV and more than 95 years on BBC radio.