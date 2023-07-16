Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Great Britain's Alfie Hewett missed out on a career Grand Slam in singles as he lost to Tokito Oda in the Wimbledon men's wheelchair singles final.

The 17-year-old top seed from Japan won 6-4 6-2 to claim his second major title after winning last month's French Open.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam singles title seven-time major champion Hewett, 25, has not won.

It is his second straight defeat in the Wimbledon final after he lost last year to Japan's Shingo Kunieda.

"This has been not my first time on Court One this week and I really feel like wheelchair tennis is being put on the map at Wimbledon," Hewett said in his on-court interview afterwards.

"I know it didn't go my way this year but I will be even more determined and motivated next year to perform in front of you guys."

Hewett and his long-term doubles partner Gordon Reid claimed their 18th Grand Slam doubles title together when they beat Oda and his compatriot Takuya Miki in a thrilling final on Court One on Saturday.

Hewett made an excellent start to Sunday's singles final, taking a 4-1 lead, but Oda won the next four games for the chance to serve out the set, which he did, saving two break points in the process.

Again, Hewett got the first break of the second set and led 2-0 but he struggled on his own serve, hitting six double faults in the set as Oda won the final six games to secure victory in one hour and 25 minutes.

"This is so amazing. I didn't expect this amazing support and this court. I am feeling like I'm living in a dream. I'm so happy," Oda said in his on-court interview.

"I want to thank Alfie and his support team. It was not easy playing in this situation against home country players.

"I am still 17 - I wanted to open the Champagne but I couldn't so maybe I will have sparking water with my team."

In the quad wheelchair final, Dutch top seed Niels Vink defeated Australia's Heath Davidson 6-1 6-2 in less than an hour for his first Wimbledon title.