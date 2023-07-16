Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in men's final

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon men's singles title for the first time by ending Novak Djokovic's recent dominance with a stunning victory.

Spain's Alcaraz, 20, fought back from a nervy start to win 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 against the defending champion.

Djokovic was going for a fifth straight win, an eighth men's triumph and a 24th major - all record-equalling feats.

But the 36-year-old Serb was outlasted by top seed Alcaraz, who underlined his class by winning a second major title.

"It is a dream come true for me," Alcaraz, who was playing in only his fourth grass-court tournament, said.

"Even if I lost, I would have been proud of myself. To be able to play in these stages of these occasions - as a boy of 20 years old - is really fast.

"I'm really proud of myself."

Alcaraz, who won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year, celebrated by falling flat on his face after taking his first match point and kicking a ball into the crowd.

The majority of a packed Centre Court, which included the Prince and Princess of Wales, actor Brad Pitt and two-time winner Andy Murray, rose to their feet to acclaim the All England Club's newest champion.

As tradition now dictates, Alcaraz ran up the stairs from the court to his box and embraced coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, along with his family and friends.

Alcaraz is the third youngest man to win the Wimbledon title in the Open era after 17-year-old Boris Becker in 1985 and 20-year-old Bjorn Borg in 1976.

"You never like to lose matches like this but I guess when all the emotions are settled I have to still be very grateful," said 23-time Grand Sam chlampion Djokovic, who broke down in tears during his on-court speech.

"I won many tough matches here. Maybe I have won a couple of finals I should have lost so maybe this is even-steven.

"It is a tough one to swallow when you are so close. I lost to a better player, I have to congratulate him, and move on - stronger hopefully."

Fantastic final proves to be a feast

Before an eagerly anticipated men's final between the top two seeds, Djokovic further ramped up the excitement by predicting a "feast" between a pair with equally "hungry" appetites for success.

A compelling contest - full of quality, drama and momentum swings - lived up to the hype.

The pair have been two of the leading players on the ATP Tour this year and jostled for position as the world number one.

Djokovic won the Australian Open and French Open this year to move ahead of Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 major titles, knowing another victory would equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 victories.

At the opposite end of the career scale, Alcaraz was aiming to prove not all of the younger generation can be overawed by Djokovic's greatness.

The Spaniard had already been dealt a chastening experience when facing Djokovic, having suffered body cramps during their French Open semi-final last month because he was so overcome by nerves.

One of the plotlines going into the Wimbledon final centred on Alcaraz's state of mind.

Alcaraz was confident that fear was out of his system going into Sunday's showpiece - but that did not look to be the case in a one-sided first set, which Djokovic won after just 34 minutes.

Djokovic suffocated his opponent with his deep and consistent returning, forcing Alcaraz into hurrying his shots and making too many mistakes.

Alcaraz slowly grew into the contest, finding more rhythm with his groundstrokes and introducing an increasing number of the drop shots for which he is becoming known.

After turning the deficit into a lead, helped by edging a mammoth 27-minute game early in the third set, Alcaraz produced two loose errors at a crucial time in the fourth and Djokovic went on to level.

However, Alcaraz's composure returned in the decider.

He broke for a 2-1 lead which led to Djokovic smashing his racquet on the net post and, continuing to play with power and variety, served out a stunning victory after four hours and 42 minutes.

Djokovic still well placed to create further history

The tears from Djokovic after the match were indicative of the physical and mental effort he puts into creating even more history.

The defeat meant he was unable to equal Roger Federer's men's record of eight Wimbledon titles and Court's all-time record of 24 major wins.

Djokovic also saw two mind-boggling runs - 34 successive match wins going back to 2017, and 45 straight victories on Centre Court stretching back to 2013 - ended by Alcaraz.

Despite the disappointing manner of the loss, there was plenty to suggest the veteran is still well placed to at least equal Federer's and Court's tallies.

His game, physicality and elasticity remain as good as ever.

"I hope this will be the beginning of a rivalry for some time - for my sake," said Djokovic on the prospect of more duels with Alcaraz.

"He will be around for a long time, but I'm not sure how long I will be.

"I hope we can play at the US Open, the top two seeds playing each other is good for the sport."

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:57

    Brilliant, well done Carlos

    What a superstar!

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 18:59

      Dad replied:
      Just the job to get rid of the meanie..

  • Comment posted by NW1 Champion, today at 18:58

    A huge victory for tennis. Thank you Carlos.

    • Reply posted by Rustynuts, today at 19:06

      Rustynuts replied:
      Indeed

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:07

    BBC get some new commentators please.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 19:00

    What.a.game. No nastiness from me, was an amazing game and could have gone either way. Feel like today is the reason we all watch this right?

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 19:16

      Pandemania replied:
      Best final in some years no.

  • Comment posted by Red Samurai, today at 18:59

    This genuinely felt like the most significant match in years. The monopoly of Djokovic has been ended by a 20 year old and it may, just may, herald the start of a new era

    • Reply posted by KDS, today at 19:05

      KDS replied:
      Of course it will. We have entered a period of Alcaraz dominance, that will be right up there with Federer’s dominance from 2004 to 2007, or perhaps even more dominant, given there’s no stronger player on any surface to stop him. Grass is his weakest surface by far and look what he just did. It’s going to get very boring, very soon!

  • Comment posted by Sultan of swing, today at 18:56

    Vamos Carlitos! Well done for destroying Mr time-waster, racket-smashing, hindrance-causing Dinosaur on his favourite surface!

    • Reply posted by Tommy81, today at 18:58

      Tommy81 replied:
      Nice respectful comment there Mr Negative.

  • Comment posted by Crazy Jamie, today at 18:58

    Incredible performance. Djokovic just doesn’t lose matches like that. Reminds me of when Federer beat Sampras. A real changing of the guard moment.

    • Reply posted by Sparky, today at 19:28

      Sparky replied:
      Absolutely phenomenal from both players.
      Alcaraz is going to be a great champion, but for now Djokovic has to be considered the G.O.A.T.
      Yes he's angry, arrogant & gladiatorial, but it's his courage & single-mindedness that’s made him great... and gave him the strength to take on the World over Vax Mandates, and show that the World was wrong.
      But congratulations to Alcaraz...thoroughly deserved.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 18:58

    A changing of the guard and not before time.

    Well done Carlito !

    As for the tennis racket being smashed, tells you all you need to know about Novax.

    Even the wind hates him.

    • Reply posted by TurtlePower, today at 19:00

      TurtlePower replied:
      It does make me wonder, what it is exactly that causes these outbursts of rage?

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 19:00

    On behalf of tennis I thank you Carlos Alcaraz. Beat Djokovic with a positive, daring game. You miss a drop shot when serving to win a 5-setter for the Wimbledon title, so what do you do? Do it again and get it right.

    Forget a trophy, they need to present Carlos with a wheelbarrow to carry his iron balls out the stadium.

    Fair play to Djokovic though, he just never relents. Ever.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:22

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Brilliant comment!

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 18:59

    Vamos Carlos!
    Kept cool in the face of the usual moaning, time wasting and gamesmanship from Djokovic. Hopefully this signals the changing of the guard and a new era of youngsters coming through.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 19:04

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      For a guy who's won 23 Grand Slams, he gets weirdly rattled if the crowd aren't 100% behind him.

      Disliked him 15 years ago on the tour, dislike him now.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:05

    In fairness Djokovic very magnanimous in defeat.

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 19:07

      Sulky replied:
      almost....

  • Comment posted by Friedegg, today at 19:00

    A fantastic final ruined by Andrew Castle banal and inane commentary. I watched with the sound off.

    • Reply posted by RiversOwn, today at 19:04

      RiversOwn replied:
      If you had it muted, how was it ruined?

  • Comment posted by Riquelme, today at 19:05

    Djokovic got a proper taste of his own medicine. Playing a mirror image of himself.. except the kid on the other side of the net doesn’t take 7 minute toilet breaks after losing a set or smash dents into the net post.. appalling gamesmanship

  • Comment posted by timeforchange, today at 18:58

    The torch has passed. The Alcaraz era begins

    • Reply posted by Rustynuts, today at 19:05

      Rustynuts replied:
      The inexorable march of time.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 18:58

    Fantastic win well done to Alcaraz ! That's the end for Djokovic now, the new boys have taken over.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 19:03

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      djokovic still the goat 🐐

  • Comment posted by sport is for everyone, today at 18:57

    Cracking match and a deserved winner imo

    • Reply posted by AbsoluteMuppet, today at 20:15

      AbsoluteMuppet replied:
      And to think he gets paid the same as yesterday’s winner! 🤦🏼‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Gareth1980, today at 19:02

    Changing of the guard today well done Alcaraz. Just shows how hard it is to win Wimbledon 8 times. Federer is still the GOAT in my eyes.

    • Reply posted by Richyt, today at 19:05

      Richyt replied:
      3 grand slams behind so no he isn't

  • Comment posted by Beeb account, today at 18:58

    Think we just saw the torch being passed there.

    And by passed I mean wrested.

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 19:50

      Mr B replied:
      Lol. ND was never going to give it up without a massive arm wrestle! It made it a superb final, with Alcaraz playing some absolutely astonishing shots to win many close rallies, one even left ND standing there in disbelief for a couple of seconds!

      Phenomenal.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 18:58

    Great win for the new King.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:58

    Congratulations, young man!

    If he cuts out half of those unforced errors, he is going to dominate for years. Mind you, if he does, maybe he'd lose something from his game, who knows?

    Jolly well done, Carlos!

    • Reply posted by Mr John Foreigner, today at 19:13

      Mr John Foreigner replied:
      He's still learning. He hasn't even finished his apprenticeship yet. Should be a pleasure to see him flourish.

