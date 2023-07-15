Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur in women's final

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Watch as Czech Marketa Vondrousova makes history to beat sixth seed Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 and become Wimbledon champion
Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July
Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles title as Ons Jabeur's wait for a major goes on.

Vondrousova, 24, is ranked 42nd in the world after missing six months of last season with a wrist injury.

But the Czech handled the nerves of the occasion better than 2022 runner-up Jabeur to win Saturday's final 6-4 6-4.

Sixth seed Jabeur, 28, has now lost all three major finals she has played in and was in tears at the end.

Vondrousova, who came to Wimbledon as a fan last year wearing a cast after wrist surgery, fell flat on her back as the magnitude of what she had achieved sunk in.

"I don't know what is happening - it is an amazing feeling," said Vondrousova, who beat five seeded players to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

After sharing a warm embrace with Jabeur at the net, she knelt on the grass again and looked close to tears as she drew the acclaim of the Centre Crowd crowd.

Then, as is tradition these days, she clambered up to the players' box to hug her team and family - including husband Stepan, who arrived in London to watch the final after previously staying at home in Prague to look after their pet cat.

By contrast, Jabeur looked heartbroken as she sat on her chair with her head bowed.

"This is very, very tough. The most painful loss of my career," said Jabeur, who had been aiming to be the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Nerves get better of Jabeur

History was at stake for both players, but particularly for Jabeur, who has become a trailblazer for African and Arab women.

But the Tunisian, who was the pre-match favourite, looked overwhelmed by the weight of expectation.

While both players managed beaming smiles for the camera as they posed for the traditional pre-match photograph, the nerves associated with playing in a Wimbledon final quickly became apparent.

Jabeur seemed more stressed than her opponent in a tense opening set, even after she took an early break to lead 2-0.

She stayed rooted to the baseline as she looked to find rhythm, rarely employing her favoured drop-shot and was broken straight back for 2-1.

Three successive breaks of serve - in favour of Vondrousova - were indicative of the tension which remained on both sides of the net, but particularly for Jabeurx, who saw a 4-2 advantage disappear.

Ons Jabeur wipes her face with a towel
Ons Jabeur was the pre-match favourite to win a first Grand Slam title

Jabeur, who has an effervescent and engaging personality, is known as the 'Minister of Happiness' back home and usually plays with a smile on her face.

But her body language became increasingly negative, head bowed and shoulders slumping, clearly unable to compute what was happening.

After Vondrousova served out for a one-set lead, Jabeur took a short break in the locker room. When she emerged, she lost serve again before finally growing in confidence and playing more freely to move 3-1 ahead.

However, uncertainty quickly reappeared. Vondrousova broke back in the fifth game of a match which continued to provide twists and turns.

Jabeur, who lost to Elena Rybakina in last year's final after winning the first set, has become a crowd favourite at the All England Club in recent years.

Encouraging shouts of support came her way after she lost serve again for 5-4 and, despite briefly wobbling with a double fault on her first match point, Vondrousova sealed a famous win.

"It's going to be a tough day but I'm not going to give up. I will come back stronger," said Jabeur, who beat four Grand Slam champions to reach another final.

Comments

Join the conversation

410 comments

  • Comment posted by Dave Mitchell, today at 15:45

    It's only my opinion but I felt the BBC's commentators and pundits(both on tv and radio) were overwhelmingly biased towards Ons Jabeur throughout the build up to the final and during the match itself.

    I like Ons Jabeur but I'm glad Vondrousova prevailed.

    • Reply posted by Broyter, today at 15:49

      Broyter replied:
      I question the value of the BBC commentators, particularly as they are paid an enormous fee for saying little and little of any value

  • Comment posted by Saeta Rubia, today at 15:41

    Ridiculous bias shown by the commentry team towards Jabeur.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:43

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      She lost, stop crying.

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 15:50

    A poor final, the standard of tennis just not befitting of a final.
    At least tomorrow we'll see a much better game.
    Equal money for 3 sets
    It's a joke

    • Reply posted by clarkent, today at 15:56

      clarkent replied:
      I agree they should play 5 like the men

  • Comment posted by JB31, today at 15:46

    I’ve been a fan of Jabeur for a quite a while, but the ridiculous BBC and crowd bias made me want Vondrousova to win

    • Reply posted by footyfan, today at 15:48

      footyfan replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by Herminator, today at 15:40

    Great performance. Well done Vondrousova. Unlucky BBC in your campaIgn for Jabeur to be champion.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:48

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Having an African/Arab woman in the final of Wimbledon has certainly upset a particular group of people. I wonder why?

      Same racist bilge as last year.

  • Comment posted by AJ94, today at 15:41

    Ons Jabottler.

    Well done Marketa.

    Nauseating, biased virtue signalling coverage of this match - in the bin you go.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:49

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Ironic, given you're literally virtue-signalling here about Jabeur/Vondrousova/the BBC.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 15:42

    Ons Jabeur must be so disappointed. She didn't really turn up. So many unforced errors, half the games were breaks of serve. Hopefully she can win Wimbledon at some stage.

    Congratulations to Marketa Vondrousova. It's nice for someone who had 3 wrist surgeries and is unseeded to win. This time last year she was in watching her friend playing in Wimbledon and now she's Wimbledon champion.

    • Reply posted by Hilary, today at 16:21

      Hilary replied:
      Nice to see a sensible and correct comment without nastiness towards either player, thank you.

  • Comment posted by FacePalm, today at 15:48

    Oh dear. The BBC won't like that.

    Well done Marketa.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 16:27

      david replied:
      No it doesn't fit their wider narrative.

  • Comment posted by northop6, today at 15:48

    Congratulations Marketa, well played. Ons will be back. As usual typical bias from BBC commentary and pre match talk.

    • Reply posted by head dromedary, today at 16:13

      head dromedary replied:
      Women's matches are often ludicrously short, men's sometimes too long. What if both played 4 sets, with a tie break if necessary?

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 15:41

    Equal pay for that. Split the tournaments and you’d soon see where the revenue is coming from. Not the 3 set format.

    • Reply posted by Toadflax, today at 15:48

      Toadflax replied:
      Other than the four ‘slam’ events, ALL tennis is three set format, women’s and men’s. Loose the prejudice.

  • Comment posted by TheMouse, today at 15:45

    Great result but standard of tennis pathetic. At least it should quieten all the new members of the Ons fan club, especially the BBC!

    • Reply posted by head dromedary, today at 16:09

      head dromedary replied:
      Agreed, a poor match between two nothingy players, with commentators and crowd taking Jabeur's side for no good reason.

  • Comment posted by Liz Truss, today at 15:44

    Czechmate BBC.

  • Comment posted by S Ender, today at 15:56

    The fact that no-one wanted her to win… (the bias from the commentary team and media was palpable throughout the whole tournament) makes this athlete’s victory all the sweeter.
    So glad she won
    She silenced the haters where it matters
    On the court.

    • Reply posted by scorpioeyes, today at 16:13

      scorpioeyes replied:
      why the bias against the winner? What had she done wrong? be european?

  • Comment posted by hizento, today at 15:46

    When the trophy presentation lasted almost as long as the match itself I have problem with that. Make the women play the best of 5 sets, least of all make them put the efort to earn the prize money.

    • Reply posted by Dante, today at 15:58

      Dante replied:
      Many women have asked for 5 sets, but it is the establishment that won't go ahead with it.

  • Comment posted by HR, today at 15:40

    Don't know if that's her usual demeanour but she looked like she'd lost it halfway through the first set.

    • Reply posted by shrimper, today at 15:51

      shrimper replied:
      It's not, Jabeur completely collapsed mentally. A 1st serve percentage under 50% says it all.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:51

    Why was the crowd so biased in favour of jabeur- actually pretty sick making- weird sort of woke lefty vibe
    Good for the other lady battling thru that and winning

    • Reply posted by Londonwelshmongrel, today at 16:16

      Londonwelshmongrel replied:
      My vibe was wanting Marketa to win! ... I'm 77, lefty and woke (ie aware) since way b4 it became a right/alt right term of abuse

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 15:42

    Well done Marketa. ONS seemed out of sorts on the day .

  • Comment posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 15:43

    Well that wasn't in the BBC's script! I fully expected stony, reluctant praise from the likes of McEnroe and co, and so it was.

    Unfortunately Jabeur just didn't turn up like she did against Sabalenka. Was it just nerves, or a tiny bit of over-confidence, or just poor execution? Probably a mix of all three. I'm gutted for her, but not the pundits. Vondrousova deserved it today!

  • Comment posted by only m or f, today at 15:51

    What an appalling match, so little quality. To think, they will receive the same prize money as the men tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by clarkent, today at 15:55

      clarkent replied:
      I agree why dont they play 5 sets like the men

  • Comment posted by U2, today at 15:40

    Wonderful Wondrous Vondrousova !

