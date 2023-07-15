Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Djokovic is playing in his ninth Wimbledon final, while Alcaraz makes his debut in the showpiece match

Wimbledon 2023 men's final: Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic Venue: All England Club Date: Sunday, 16 July Time: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One from 13:00, BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website and app

Defending champion Novak Djokovic believes his eagerly anticipated Wimbledon meeting with top seed Carlos Alcaraz is "probably the best final" there could have been.

Serbia's Djokovic, 36, and 20-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz meet on Centre Court at 14:00 BST on Sunday.

Second seed Djokovic goes for an eighth men's title and 24th major - which would both be record-equalling feats.

"He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast," said Djokovic.

The pair have been two of the leading players on the ATP Tour this year and jostled for position as the world number one.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open and French Open in 2023 to move ahead of Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 major titles.

Now he needs one more to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 triumphs.

Alcaraz, who missed Melbourne through injury and lost to Djokovic at Roland Garros, has won a tour-high five ATP titles this year and no man has won as many matches in 2023.

He is looking to win a second major title after claiming a first at the US Open last year.

The triumph also made him the first teenager to become the men's world number one.

"Judging by the performances we have seen from all the players, I think this is probably the best finals we could have," Djokovic said.

"We are both in good form. We're both playing well.

"This is probably the most anticipated finals I guess from the beginning of the tournament, from most of the people."

The Wimbledon king versus the young pretender

With the players being the top two seeds on the basis of their world rankings, Djokovic and Alcaraz were put in the opposite sides of the draw and only able to meet if they both reached the final.

The pair being at the opposite ends of their careers is one of the reasons the emerging rivalry is so intriguing and exciting.

Djokovic has a wealth of experience at the All England Club and a formidable record.

Among a list of mind-boggling statistics, Djokovic is aiming for:

a fifth successive men's title, with only Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer having achieved it

an eighth overall title, matching Federer's men's record

a 24th major triumph, equalling Australian Margaret Court's all-time leading tally

a 35th consecutive match win at Wimbledon

a 46th straight win on Centre Court, a run stretching back to 2013

By contrast, Alcaraz is playing in his first Wimbledon final - in only his fourth professional tournament on grass.

Growing up in Murcia, clay courts are seen as his most natural surface and hard courts are where he won his first major at Flushing Meadows last year.

Alcaraz won the Queen's title in June and has further underlined his prowess on the grass at the All England Club.

Now he is bidding to become the third youngest man to win Wimbledon in the Open era.

"It is a dream," said Alcaraz after beating Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

"This one was probably one of my best matches, not only on grass but on the tour.

"I rate it like eight from 10, something like that. It was amazing for me. I showed a great level."

Can Alcaraz handle his nerves?

While Djokovic and Alcaraz have been considered as the two best men's players in the past year, meetings between the two have been rare.

They finally met for the first time at a major in the French Open semi-finals last month.

The prospect of the match had the tennis world licking its lips - and the quality in the opening two sets did not disappoint.

But Alcaraz started cramping early in the third set, which he said was caused by the stress of facing an opponent as daunting as Djokovic.

Djokovic went on to win 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 and beat Norway's Casper Ruud in the final.

Alcaraz says he thinks he will "be better" this time.

"I will try to get into the court with not as much nerves. I'll do something different," he said.

"I will prepare the match a little bit different from French Open. It's going to be different for me. I hope not to get cramp during the final.

"Physically, I'll do the same that I was doing before the matches.

"Probably in the mental part I will do something different to stay calm. I'll do some exercise to stay calm and to forget - or I'll try to forget that I'm going to play a final against Novak."

More on the line than just the trophy

Djokovic is aiming for a seventh victory in the past nine majors he has played, with the carrot of regaining the world number one ranking also dangling.

He and Alcaraz have been jostling for position this season, already swapping places six times at the top of the rankings.

The winner of Sunday's final will be the world number one on Monday.

"I want to take this title without a doubt. I look forward to it," said Djokovic.

"It's going to be a great challenge, greatest challenge that I could have at the moment from any angle really: physical, mental, emotional."

'Djokovic playing the best tennis of his life' - analysis

Djokovic is aiming to become the oldest man to win Wimbledon in the Open era and the first player to win multiple titles after turning 35.

Four-time semi-finalist Tim Henman believes Djokovic is playing "the best tennis of his life".

"He is so complete in every area. At 26 there were weaknesses," said former British number one Henman.

"His slice backhand wasn't so good, he wasn't so comfortable at the net.

"His serve was nowhere near as good as it is now, and he's got that extra 10 years of experience. So for me he is playing his best."

American seven-time major champion John McEnroe agrees Djokovic - who joked after his semi-final win over Jannik Sinner that "36 is the new 26" - is playing better than ever.

"This will be a tall order for Carlos, especially after what happened in Paris," said McEnroe.

"Of course, he has a chance in the final. If he does his thing and does it well I think he can win Wimbledon, absolutely. I think he will win Wimbledon on more than one occasion.

"I think he's ready to potentially win it this year. I'm very much looking forward to seeing what happens."