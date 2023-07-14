Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner in semi-finals

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic slides to reach a ball in the Wimbledon semi-finals
Novak Djokovic has reached his ninth Wimbledon final, having won seven of his previous eight
Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon men's singles final for the fifth successive year with a dominant win in the last four over Jannik Sinner.

Second seed Djokovic won 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) against the Italian eighth seed, leaving him one victory away from a record-equalling eighth men's title.

The 36-year-old Serb could also earn a record-equalling 24th major title.

Djokovic will play Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

The pair, who contest the second semi-final later on Friday, are bidding to reach their first final at the All England Club.

By contrast, Djokovic has reached his ninth Wimbledon showpiece.

It will also be a record 35th Grand Slam final appearance after he surpassed the tally he previously shared with American Chris Evert.

Djokovic has not lost a completed match at Wimbledon since 2016 and has not been beaten on Centre Court since 2013.

"In the semi-finals, it was always going to be a very close and very tense match," said Djokovic, who is 14 years older than Sinner.

"That was the case and the scoreline doesn't give the reality of what was happening on the court. It was super close.

"Jannik has proven why he is one of the leaders of the next generation and one of the best players in the world.

"I tried not to look at age as a hindrance or a factor of the outcome. I guess 36 is the new 26."

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 16:35

    We have to appreciate the fact that we may we watching the greatest tennis player of all time here. Not the most beloved. But maybe the best. You have to respect his numbers and what he has achieved. Incredible

  • Comment posted by K G F, today at 16:34

    The crowd was sozzled. Should learn to behave better

    Kudos to Novak for keeping it together. The man is a machine. No one like him ever in tennis history

  • Comment posted by martyn, today at 16:34

    Greatest player ever just wish he wasn't so unlikeable and really glad the umpire pulled him for hindrance, he does seem t make random noises at selective times in matches when I have watched him in the past

  • Comment posted by Paul Gilbert, today at 16:34

    When does gamesmanship become cheating?

  • Comment posted by DFC, today at 16:33

    Guys unbelievably talented but a k n o b

  • Comment posted by K G F, today at 16:33

    Novak was extremely focused. Sinner didn't play a bad match but when Novak plays like this, no one can stop him!

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 16:33

    Sinner crushed there towards the end, really. Would be interesting to see the clash of egoes between Alcatraz and Djocker in the final, if that's the way it goes.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 16:33

    Looking unstoppable at the moment, congratulations to the Novak fans. The man, mentally, is an absolute fortress.

  • Comment posted by Moorcat, today at 16:33

    So the umpire applies the rules, but the commentators think DJ is unfairly penalised? After all the sarcastic, narcissistic on-court posturing, people still wonder why he's unpopular, as evidenced by the underwhelming response at the end of the match.

