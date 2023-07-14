Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic has reached his ninth Wimbledon final, having won seven of his previous eight

Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon men's singles final for the fifth successive year with a dominant win in the last four over Jannik Sinner.

Second seed Djokovic won 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) against the Italian eighth seed, leaving him one victory away from a record-equalling eighth men's title.

The 36-year-old Serb could also earn a record-equalling 24th major title.

Djokovic will play Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

The pair, who contest the second semi-final later on Friday, are bidding to reach their first final at the All England Club.

By contrast, Djokovic has reached his ninth Wimbledon showpiece.

It will also be a record 35th Grand Slam final appearance after he surpassed the tally he previously shared with American Chris Evert.

Djokovic has not lost a completed match at Wimbledon since 2016 and has not been beaten on Centre Court since 2013.

"In the semi-finals, it was always going to be a very close and very tense match," said Djokovic, who is 14 years older than Sinner.

"That was the case and the scoreline doesn't give the reality of what was happening on the court. It was super close.

"Jannik has proven why he is one of the leaders of the next generation and one of the best players in the world.

"I tried not to look at age as a hindrance or a factor of the outcome. I guess 36 is the new 26."

