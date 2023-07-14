Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner in semi-finals

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic slides to reach a ball in the Wimbledon semi-finals
Novak Djokovic has reached his ninth Wimbledon final, having won seven of his previous eight
Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon men's singles final for the fifth successive year with a dominant win in the last four over Jannik Sinner.

Second seed Djokovic won 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) against the Italian eighth seed, leaving him one victory away from a record-equalling eighth men's title.

The 36-year-old Serb could also earn a record-equalling 24th major title.

Djokovic will play Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

The pair, who contest the second semi-final later on Friday, are bidding to reach their first final at the All England Club.

By contrast, Djokovic has reached his ninth Wimbledon showpiece.

It will also be a record 35th Grand Slam final appearance after he surpassed the tally he previously shared with American Chris Evert.

Djokovic has not lost a completed match at Wimbledon since 2016 and has not been beaten on Centre Court since 2013.

"In the semi-finals, it was always going to be a very close and very tense match," said Djokovic, who is 14 years and 86 days older than Sinner.

"That was the case and the scoreline doesn't give the reality of what was happening on the court. It was super close.

"Jannik has proven why he is one of the leaders of the next generation and one of the best players in the world.

"I tried not to look at age as a hindrance or a factor of the outcome. I guess 36 is the new 26."

Experience prevails over youth - again

The contrast between Djokovic and Sinner in terms of experience was laid bare by the statistics before the match - and borne out in reality during it.

Sinner, 21, was playing his first Grand Slam semi-final, while Djokovic was contesting a 46th major semi-final - equalling Roger Federer's all-time men's record.

Djokovic, who turned 36 in May, was bidding to become the third oldest man in the Open era to reach the final. Sinner was aiming to become the youngest since 2007.

Knowledge of how to succeed on the biggest occasions in the sport, plus the ability to execute when it matters the most, proved to be the key.

In a lengthy opening game of the match, Sinner demonstrated his firepower with two forehand winners which teed up break points.

But he could not take either of them in a six-minute game and paid the price when Djokovic took his only break point of the set in the second game.

A third break point came Sinner's way at 3-1, but he dragged a poor cross-court forehand wide, allowing Djokovic to survive again after finding his first serve.

Sinner, who led Djokovic by two sets before losing in five when they met in last year's quarter-finals, was not playing badly.

But, having not faced a seed in his run to the last four, Djokovic was a considerable step up in class. It told in the moments of fine margins.

Djokovic demonstrated his ability to clinically close out sets, hitting three aces and a service winner from 0-15 down at 5-3 in the opener.

Djokovic had never lost at Wimbledon when he had won the first set, a run spanning 76 main-draw matches.

Things looked increasingly ominous for Sinner when he handed over a break early in the second set.

A fourth chance to take Djokovic's serve went begging at 2-1 - in a game where the Serb was docked a point for hindrance, judged by British umpire Richard Haigh to have disturbed Sinner with a long grunt, and then warned for taking too long to serve.

After his jaw dropped in disbelief and had words with the official, Djokovic quickly regained focus to hold.

The former world number one went on to serve out the second set without facing a further break point and few would have backed Sinner to turn the match around at that point.

The Italian refused to wilt like many expected and instead raised his level to push Djokovic in a tight third set.

Djokovic was becoming increasingly tetchy as a result.

He had an exchange with a fan after saving two set points at 5-4, sarcastically telling them to stop crying, then smiling in the same direction after securing victory in the tie-break.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 16:35

    We have to appreciate the fact that we may we watching the greatest tennis player of all time here. Not the most beloved. But maybe the best. You have to respect his numbers and what he has achieved. Incredible

    • Reply posted by Mariusz2004, today at 16:42

      Mariusz2004 replied:
      He is definitely not the most novax loved lol

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 16:33

    Looking unstoppable at the moment, congratulations to the Novak fans. The man, mentally, is an absolute fortress.

    • Reply posted by confluence, today at 16:38

      confluence replied:
      Cant agree more. The new generation can learn a heck of a lot playing in the early parts of their careers with the GOAT of tennis.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 16:38

    Credit to Sinner for changing tactics and going 2 sets to love down to see if that worked.

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 16:46

      Mr B replied:
      😄

  • Comment posted by K G F, today at 16:42

    To be on 35 slam finals is insane

    Half of all the slams played. From the time he turned a Pro at 16. That's a Stat that will not be equaled.

    • Reply posted by KDS, today at 16:53

      KDS replied:
      Why would it not be equaled? Strange claim to make.

  • Comment posted by K G F, today at 16:34

    The crowd was sozzled. Should learn to behave better

    Kudos to Novak for keeping it together. The man is a machine. No one like him ever in tennis history

    • Reply posted by Mariusz2004, today at 16:43

      Mariusz2004 replied:
      Boring man economical with the truth to gain entry in Aus

  • Comment posted by confluence, today at 16:36

    Absolutely fantastic from the true GOAT of mens tennis. Roll on the final.

    • Reply posted by Mariusz2004, today at 16:42

      Mariusz2004 replied:
      I hope the winner of the next semi spoils the novax party

  • Comment posted by Holroyd, today at 16:37

    Simply appreciate a supreme tennis player.

    • Reply posted by Mariusz2004, today at 16:40

      Mariusz2004 replied:
      You mean a novax athlete

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 16:52

    I've never understood the negativity towards Djokovic in some quarters. 35 Grand Slam finals with 23 Grand Slam wins is incredible. Whilst Federer was my favourite because of his style of play and the beautiful one-handed backhand, I admire Djokovic too. Sinner is good to watch and I think he will win a Slam or two at some point. Well played both of them.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 17:01

      that Kat girl replied:
      Simply herd behavior

      People irrationally love or hate in this age of media. They think they know someone based on what they see on TV. There is a reason why social media is so effective at crowd manipulation these days.

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 16:47

    I personally don't get the hype about Sinner, in reality he had a challenger level draw and outside here and Miami/Indian well a pretty poor season.
    I think Rune and Alcaraz are a step above him.
    as a Murray fan, I hope djokovic wins the title and these silly comparisons with womens tennis stops, they are completely different sports.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 17:30

      that Kat girl replied:
      Disagree

      Sinner is phenomenally talented. Superior to Rune.

      I expect him to finish career with 5 to 6 slams

  • Comment posted by js, today at 16:53

    The best players become champions and stay champions when nobody's looking. Every day, they take care with their recovery, nutrition, sleep and preparation for the next match. There are no hiding places on Centre Court.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 17:17

      Name replied:
      Great tennis player, shame he's such a pr*ck

  • Comment posted by FamilyP, today at 16:45

    I do admire him enormously. Astonishing particularly when his country was at war when he was so young.

    And as we’ve seen over the last 500+ days there is war in Europe again.

    As Roger Federer said once: “It’s only tennis…”

    Thank you Novak and Jannick for your work today, for bringing immense pride to your home countries, as well as enjoyment for the rest of us.

  • Comment posted by Reidy, today at 17:00

    Has anyone else noticed the amount of empty seats at Wimbledon this year? I've noticed games are being played in half empty courts.

    • Reply posted by Beachbaby, today at 17:07

      Beachbaby replied:
      Centre court seats are not for ordinary tennis fans. Corporates and showbiz types, who need a photo opp only.

  • Comment posted by carnival, today at 16:45

    Not a particular fan, but he's definitely coming across much better in post-match interviews these days. He'll never be a charmer but there's a sense of humour there that I like.

    Tennis wise, pretty much unstoppable.

    What was that 'hindrance' call about though?!

    • Reply posted by stoke69, today at 16:51

      stoke69 replied:
      He shouted a long time after hitting his shot and hindered his opponent. Very simple really

  • Comment posted by stonemike, today at 17:01

    I know he was against a great player but how on earth did Sinner manage to get to the semi finals of Wimbledon. I felt sorry for the crowd who paid a lot of money to watch such a pathetic performance.

    • Reply posted by aaron, today at 17:04

      aaron replied:
      Sinner deserved his place. Djokovic makes everyone look average. Sinner had opportunities in set 1 and 3, same as Hurkacz in 4th round.

  • Comment posted by JimmyRay, today at 16:42

    He's a cut above the rest...

  • Comment posted by the original wally walnut, today at 17:06

    Great player probably the greatest but ridiculous loud noise during middle of the rally deserved losing that point.

  • Comment posted by cripps2, today at 16:56

    Outstanding. Simply outstanding.

  • Comment posted by silverbullet, today at 16:41

    35th Grandslam final? That's just insane. Good luck to whoever meets him in the final.

  • Comment posted by quality, today at 17:08

    Djoko's mental resilience is unbelievable.

    Sinner played well in the 3rd set but there was a kind of inevitability about the tiebreak.

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, today at 16:41

    Not sure why everyone thinks a final with Alcaraz will be good, at the French Open that match was a flop. But hopefully if he does get through he doesn't bottle it like at the French.

    • Reply posted by KDS, today at 16:55

      KDS replied:
      Bottle won’t come into it - Alcaraz is simply nowhere near the level of Djokovic on a grass court. On a clay court Alcaraz is better and on a hard court they’re fairly even.

