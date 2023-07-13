Last updated on .From the section Tennis

An emotional Elina Svitolina thanked Ukrainians for providing "massive support" in her inspired Wimbledon run and admitted the ongoing war brought "a lot of responsibility and tension".

After losing to Marketa Vondrousova, she said Ukraine's attempts to repel Russia had given her extra motivation.

Tearing up after her loss, Svitolina said: "It's unbelievable. They have been there with me all the way.

"I hope Ukrainian people continue supporting me. It was really amazing."

Asked about the pressure she felt in the circumstances, the 28-year-old Ukrainian added: "For sure it's a big motivation, but it's a lot of responsibility, a lot of tension. I try to balance it as much as I can.

"Sometimes it gets maybe too much, but I don't want to take it as an excuse that I lost.

"I just hope that I'm going to get another chance."

Svitolina is one of Ukraine's most prominent athletes, using her position to raise funds and support for the nation's war effort since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Heavy fighting continues with 26 drones shot down in the Kyiv region and near the sea port in Svitolina's home city of Odessa on Thursday night, according to Ukraine.

Despite a third night of attacks in a row on Kyiv, there was a big screen in the Ukrainian capital showing Svitolina's semi-final which attracted a crowd.

Asked if she felt the strength and weight of support from back home, Svitolina said: "For sure. For sure. Massive support. I got a lot of messages from different people.

"I'm really happy that it was live in Ukraine because it took some years to make this happen for Ukrainian people.

"I think it's really important for kids to watch tennis and other sports as well, to have something different in their life, for them to set their dreams, to set their goals."

Svitolina said she was "really thankful" to the Wimbledon fans who supported her throughout a memorable run, also expressing gratitude to British people for "welcoming" Ukrainians who had fled here.

As well as coming against the backdrop of the conflict, Svitolina's run to a second Wimbledon semi-final came just nine months after she gave birth to her daughter Skai.

"I will be very happy [to see her]. It will be the best moment," added Svitolina, who is married to fellow tennis player Gael Monfils.